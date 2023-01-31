Chilled Beam System Market Set to Reach $317 Million by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Global chilled beam system market is dominated by North-America region and is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.35% by 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Chilled Beam System Market is estimated to reach $317 Million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 7.9% from 2021 to 2026. The chilled beam system market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to increasing need for energy savings along with benefits offered by chilled ceilings, beam systems such as thermal comfort, improved air quality that is expected to drive the chilled beam system market during the forecast period. Chilled beam system is a type of convection HVAC system designed to heat and cool large buildings. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chilled Beam System Market highlights the following areas –

• Increasing need for energy savings along with benefits offered by chilled beam systems such as thermal comfort, improved air quality are expected to drive the chilled beam system market.

• Chilled beam systems provide comfort features such as guest room air heating and cooling control, adjustment of individual room temperature set-point and reduced airflow which makes chilled beam system.

• North-America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to increase in commercial floor space along with need for energy efficient equipment is expected to increase the market growth in this region.

Segmental Analysis:

By Design:

The market by design has been segmented into Active, Passive and Multi-service chilled beam. Active chilled beams are used when sensible cooling, heating and ventilation air is required. It is being used in classrooms, private and public office buildings, meeting facilities, healthcare facilities and other environments.

By Application:

The market by application has been segmented into commercial office, educational institution, hotels, schools, hospitals, government institution and others. Using chilled beams in commercial office spaces improves energy efficiency through significant reductions in fan power and reheat requirements.

By Geography:

Global chilled beam system market is dominated by North-America region and is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increasing commercial floor space along with the need for energy efficient equipment is expected to increase the market for chilled beam systems in North-America.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chilled Beam System Industry are -

1. Climate Technologies

2. FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

3. FTF Group

4. Halton Group

5. Lindab

