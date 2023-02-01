Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Khao Lak, Thailand

Slumber Party Collective Hospitality

KHAO LAK, THAILAND, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the next iconic Slumber Party Hostel.

Khao Lak is one of Thailand’s most appealing beach destinations thanks to its long stretch coastline, outstanding dive sites and picturesque nature. Just a walking distance to the beach, Slumber Party Khao Lak has 142 beds including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, pool party area, and the Hangover Café.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travelers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socializing, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties and is expanding fast across Asia and South America in 2023. Collective Hospitality is world's number 2 in terms of number of hostels. With currently more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.

Adventure Hard… Party Harder