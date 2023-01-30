Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin Market Size Expected to Reach USD 850 million with CAGR of 5.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

increase in the demand for books and magazines. These factors are fueling the growth of the Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin Market size is forecast to reach US$850 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Alcohol soluble polyamide resin is a type of solid polyamide resin that is highly inoxidizable and soluble in N-Propanol. Normally, it's found in a lot of printing inks. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin Market highlights the following areas -



1. The printing inks market is growing due to high demand from the packaging and paper ink industries. Furthermore, the growing demand for electronics printing is opening up new revenue streams for the market. Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, growth can be seen in emerging economies.



2. Asia Pacific has the world's largest population, allowing the industry leader to hire workers at a low cost and boost productivity significantly. Without a doubt, having the largest population base increases the active consumer base for food and beverage products, allowing the packaging ink market to expand dramatically and in turn Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin market. These characteristics make the Asia Pacific region the global market leader, with superiority in both chemical manufacturing and consumer demand.

3. Increasing usage, product enhancements, growth across end-use areas, and rising demand across different geographies are all driving the growth of the Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin Market right now, and are expected to continue to do so in the coming years.



Segmental Analysis:



1. The printing ink industry held the largest share in the Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027. Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin is widely used in the printing inks, such as gravure printing inks and flexo printing inks. It adheres to the surfaces of polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate.

2. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin Market in 2021 up to 32%, owing to the increasing demand from the food & beverage, medical, and personal care industries in the countries such as China, Japan, and India. For instance, as per the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), Japan’s cosmetic and personal care market became the world’s third-largest market with a USD$35 billion market size in 2019. According to a report by the International Trade Association, China's food and beverage industry were worth $595 billion in 2019, up 7.8% from the previous year.

3. According to a report by the Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency. Similarly, the Indian government announced a PLI scheme worth US$ 1484 million for the food processing sector starting in FY2022, according to a report by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). This growth is driving printing inks demand, thus Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Alcohol Soluble Polyamide Resin Industry are -

1. BFB Enterprises.

2. Tecmos

3. Jiangxi Huangyan Resin Technology

4. Bene Chemical

5. Anhui Elite Industrial



