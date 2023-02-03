Laundry Bangkok: A New Era of Laundry Services

Laundry Bangkok provides premium services with easy tracking via mobile app. Offers top-quality services and flexible pickup/delivery.

KHLONGTOEI, BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laundry Bangkok, the premium laundry service provider in Bangkok, is proud to announce its official launch in the market.

With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Laundry Bangkok offers a wide range of laundry, dry cleaning, and pressing services for hotels, restaurants, and businesses in the city.

The company's state-of-the-art equipment, advanced cleaning techniques, and experienced professionals ensure that every customer receives the best possible service. Additionally, Laundry Bangkok's mobile app makes it easy for clients to track and manage their orders, and its flexible pickup and delivery schedules cater to their needs.

"At Laundry Bangkok, we believe that quality laundry services should be accessible and convenient," said a spokesperson for the company. "That's why we're thrilled to offer our premium services to the people of Bangkok, with the assurance that they will receive only the best."

Laundry Bangkok is dedicated to providing high-quality services and ensuring customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art equipment, advanced cleaning techniques, and experienced professionals. The company is confident that its premium services will be well-received by the people of Bangkok, and looks forward to serving the city for many years to come.

For more information about Laundry Bangkok and its services, please visit https://www.laundry-bangkok.com/

Contact:

Laundry Bangkok

Address: Head office 682/6, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toe, 10110 Bangkok

Tel: 093 462 9224

Email: contact@laundry-bangkok.com