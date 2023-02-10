Submit Release
Owners of Craters & Freighters Phoenix Sell Franchise Location

After 25 years, Craters & Freighters Phoenix has new owners. The freight forwarder and custom crate builder was recently purchased by Sumit Enterprises, Inc.

We understand the value of Craters & Freighters in Phoenix, and when we had the opportunity to purchase the company, we didn’t hesitate at all.”
— Sumit Walia, President of Sumit Enterprises, Inc.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freight forwarder and custom crate builder Craters & Freighters Phoenix was recently purchased by Sumit & Kamal Walia of Sumit Enterprises, Inc., effective January 1st, 2023.

Previous owners, Amy & Dennis Davies, sold the operation after retaining ownership for nearly 25 years. During this time, they witnessed explosive growth in the Phoenix industrial, commercial, and retail markets, but decided it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of entrepreneurs who will take the company to the next level.

“We’ve owned Craters & Freighters since 1998, and we’ve seen a lot of ups and downs during this time,” said Dennis Davies, President of Crate This Inc., the parent company of Craters & Freighters. “We faced the tragedy of 9/11, the Great Recession, and now Covid and its aftermath, and we’ve emerged stronger and healthier each time,” Davies said the economic outlook for the next several years looks robust, despite the talk of a recession. “The industrial growth in this Valley is off the charts, maybe only second to Dallas, and we expect this growth to translate into additional sales for the company,” Davies added.

Sumit Enterprises, Inc. also owns a courier service in Phoenix, as well as an interior design installation company that specializes in art installation and all things interior design related. Representatives from the company said a freight forwarding company with the reputation and history of Craters & Freighters fits nicely within their portfolio of businesses.

“We understand the value of Craters & Freighters in Phoenix, and when we had the opportunity to purchase the company, we didn’t hesitate at all,” said Sumit Walia, President of the company.

His vision for the business is to maintain the same structure already in place, with a strong focus on growth and expansion.

For more information on how the change will affect operations, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

About Craters & Freighters Phoenix: Craters & Freighters Phoenix has the unique ability to provide engineered packaging and crating solutions for both residential and commercial clients to meet virtually any shipment requirements. We work with you to determine the most efficient and cost-effective way to pack, crate, transport, and insure your assets. We also provide industry-leading worldwide support and logistics. Our goal is to provide optimal packaging and crating options to ensure your items arrive safe, damage-free, and on time.

