Pioneering innovations in remote SSH access globally: Ezeelogin, SSH jump server solutions is now ISO 27001 certified
Ezeelogin, an SSH jump server solution to secure SSH access to Linux server, routers and switches , has been awarded the prestigious ISO 27001 certification.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezeelogin has been awarded ISO 27001 certification on November 28,2022. This is in alignment with its business expansion plans in North America and Europe for 2023. The ISO 27001 further validates Ezeelogin’s commitment to data protection and ensuring safety of information assets for companies in the digital era.
Ezeelogin is currently securing remote access to 100,000+ servers for 1000+ clients, including fortune 500 companies. Ezeelogin’s SSH jump server solutions has earned a reputation for reliability and quality worldwide.
Currently Ezeelogin has key clients in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific Regions. Ezeelogin has also been recently chosen as a solutions partner for the Indian Ministry of Defence.
ISO 27001 certification is a feather in its cap as it demonstrates the company’s commitment to the protection of information assets/sensitive data through setting up effective policies, risk assessments and security control measures. ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized security management framework for information security management process.
About Ezeelogin
Ezeelogin is a gateway solution to streamline SSH access to multiple Linux servers, cloud instances, network routers and switches etc. Ezeelogin software enables its clients to deploy a secure SSH bastion host, on-premise, in less than an hour. The software, once deployed, helps companies meet security compliances such as PCI DSS, ISO 27001, HIPPA, GDPR & others.
Who needs SSH Jump Server solutions?
The following industries are the ones most in need of reliable SSH Jumpserver solution:
Fintech
Ecommerce
VOIP
Networking
Webhosting
Banking
How does SSH Jump Server solutions help businesses?
Post pandemic, the shift to remote work has been unprecedented and many businesses are scrambling to set up systems for security and efficiency when employees work remotely. Deploying SSH jump server solutions can smoothen the process and provide a reliable and efficient way for managing remote work.
Benefits of the SSH Jump Server solution:
> Improve security, productivity, and efficiency when your employees access Linux servers, over SSH remotely
> Record SSH sessions of your employees for security audits
> Meet various security compliances when employees SSH remotely
> Detailed audit logs and reporting of employee activity over SSH
> Role Based Access Control for SSH user access
> Privileged Access Management on Linux server over SSH
> Password and Key management for users accessing servers in SSH
> Multi factor authentication for remote access
> Single Sign On ( SSO) Authentication supported
> Active Directory supported
The Journey
Ezeelogin was developed by Admod Technologies Inc which was Incorporated in Delaware, USA with branches in India and Germany. In 2007, the founders Mr.Bachchan James and Mr.Sujith P.S, identified a gap in the market for secure remote access solutions that can be quickly deployed locally, wherever the customer is located. This self-hosted, completely secure solution helps companies with numerous Linux servers to not only manage these servers efficiently but also meet various security compliance protocols and establish controls easily.
Over the past years the phenomenal increase in demand for secure remote working solutions has pushed Ezeelogin to the forefront. Now the clients list includes various large and small businesses spanning multiple continents.
Major Milestones
April 2008- Ezeelogin v1 launched
July 2011- 100th customer onboarded
June 2016- Meets PCI DSS Compliance
Aug 2019- 100,000 + plus SSH devices managed world wide
May 2021- Ezeelogin Enterprise development kicks off
November 2022 - ISO 27001 awarded
Key Features
Detailed listing of features and functionalities can be viewed here : https://www.ezeelogin.com/features/
Future Plans
Ezeelogin Solutions is looking at accelerated expansion in North America and Europe in 2023 with a proposed list of new and upgraded feature offerings. There is also an enterprise version that is soon to be launched.
Ezeelogin solutions is gearing up for supporting clients in the challenges they will face with the technology disruptions that are rampant in the business environment. With an established footing in data protection, compliance and information security, Ezeelogin is able to foresee the requirements due to technology innovations and help clients implement new work practices efficiently.
The existing clients are in for a treat with the new additions and upgrades. Check out the website www.ezeelogin.com for latest updates and notifications.
To know more about Ezeelogin you can visit www.ezeelogin.com or contact them at george@ezeelogin.com
