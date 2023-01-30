Suspended Particle Device Glass Market to Reach US$4.2 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing interest in smart windows acts as a driver for the Suspended Particle Device Glass Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Suspended Particle Device Glass Market size is forecast to reach US$4.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In suspended particle devices, a thin film of nanoparticles is suspended in a matrix. This matrix is coated between two sheets of polyethylene terephthalate, that are coated with indium tin oxide. This film is then laminated between two pieces of glass or polycarbonate. When no voltage is applied, the suspended nanoparticles are randomly organized, and block light. When voltage is applied, the suspended particles align and allow light to pass through. Varying the voltage of the film varies the orientation of the suspended particles, thereby regulating the tint of the glazing and the amount of light transmitted. The growing interest in smart windows acts as a driver for the suspended particle device glass market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Suspended Particle Device Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the suspended particle device glass market on account of the growing end-use industries in the region.

2. In suspended particle device glass, a thin film laminate of rod-shaped nanoparticles is suspended in a liquid matrix and placed between two pieces of glass or polycarbonate.

3. Suspended particle device glass technology has significant benefits over fixed tinted windows and preceding glass tinting technologies such as its ability to rapidly change to the desired transparency level (clear to dark) within a few seconds, its ability to be used in polycarbonate or glass, and its ability to be applied to curved surfaces.

4. The major opportunity for this market is high research spending to explore other applications where suspended particle device glass can be used.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The architectural windows and doors segment held the largest share in the suspended particle device glass market in 2021. Suspended particle device consists of a polymer layer such as polyethylene terephthalate, containing a large number of light-absorbing and polarizable nanoparticles, between two sheets of glass or plastic, coated with indium tin oxide.

2. North America held the largest share in the suspended particle device glass market in 2021 up to 35% owing to the well-established construction and automotive industries in the region. After the pandemic slump, the construction industry has been on a recovery path since 2021.

3. It can withstand elements such as humidity and excessive cleaning and high-volume use. It is ideal for both new construction and renovation projects in which glass can be replaced. Hence, the building and construction segment is expected to dominate the suspended particle device glass market during the forecast period.

4. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, every day about 1 in 31 hospital patients contracts hospital-acquired infection. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control estimates that 4.13 million patients are affected by approximately 4.54 million episodes of healthcare-associated infection every year in Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Suspended Particle Device Glass Industry are -

1. Showa Denka Materials Co. Ltd.

2. Research Frontiers

3. Hitachi Chemicals

4. Nippon Sheet Glass

5. Active Glass Technologies



