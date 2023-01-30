Formalin Market worth $9.5 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Production Level of Food Items Formalin Market thereby increasing the global production level of food items.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Formalin Market size is estimated to reach US$9.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. Formalin is water-based saturated solution of formaldehyde which is simplest of the aldehydes and is also known as methanal. The solution is majorly used as industrial disinfectant to prevent formation of paraformaldehyde a highly toxic compound, and also it is used as preservatives in cosmetics and medicine sector. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Formalin-Industry-Market-Research-511700



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Formalin Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global formalin industry as the region consists of end user of formalin like agriculture and cosmetics in major economies like China & India which leading producers of agriculture crops and have largest cosmetics market.

2. Formalin as disinfectant has high applicability in healthcare facilities like hospitals and clinics where it is used to prevent formation of disease-causing bacteria, fungi and other contaminants.

3. Growing desire for cosmetics and self-care products such as lotions, sunscreen and skincare has increased the scale of production of cosmetic sector, thereby positively impacting the usage of formalin as preservatives in cosmetic sector.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511700



Segmental Analysis:

1. Technical grade held a significant share in formalin market in 2021, with a share of over 62%. Technical grade of formalin is majorly used as disinfectant in healthcare & agriculture, and as preservative in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The rapid development in these sectors has increased their scale of productivity which has positively impacted the usage of formalin-based preservative and disinfectants in them.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in formalin market in 2021, with a share of over 32%. The region consists of major economies like China, India and Japan which consist of major end user of formalin like agriculture and cosmetics sector. Rapid urbanization and growing economic development have led to increase in productivity of these sectors.

3. Healthcare sector held a significant share in formalin market in 2021, with a share of over 22%. Formalin made from aldehyde like methanal is majorly used as disinfectant in healthcare facilities and hospital as it kills more germs and bacteria than normal sanitizer. The increase in expenditure in healthcare sector has positively impacted the usage of disinfectants.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Formalin Industry are -

1. DuPont

2. Huntsman International LLC

3. Celanese Corporation

4. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

5. Sumitomo Chemicals



Click on the following link to buy the Formalin Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511700



Why Choose IndustryARC?



IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Formaldehyde Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Formaldehyde-Market-Research-510888

B. Urea Formaldehyde Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16991/urea-formaldehyde-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062