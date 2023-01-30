Metal Biocides Market to Reach US$3.9 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Metal Biocides Market size is forecast to reach US$3.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metal Biocides Market size is forecast to reach US$3.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Metal biocides are chemicals and microorganisms which inhibit the growth of harmful organisms by organic means. Biocidal polymers can reduce microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and protozoans. They are also used to prevent biofilm formation on the metal surface and also act as bactericides and fungicides for metalworking fluid. The rising medical and healthcare sector is driving the Metal Biocides Market growth, metal biocides such as copper alloy and zinc are utilized for the sanitization of medical devices. Rapid urbanization, along with infrastructural developments in emerging economies is anticipated to drive the demand for Metal Biocides in paints and coatings and also for household products such as disinfectants and pest controls. Moreover, the increasing requirement for Metal Biocides as insecticides in the agriculture industry is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the Metal Biocides industry in the forecast period. The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge drop in construction, textiles, transportation and other end-use industries all across the world, which had a significant impact on the growth of the Metal Biocides Market size.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Metal Biocides market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the Metal Biocides Market, owing to the increasing investments in the textile & apparel industry. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2021, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry announced an investment of US$28.99 million in Meltech Innovation Canada Inc., this investment will support a US$38.754 million project, which includes the manufacturing of the specialized fabric.

2. Rapidly rising demand for Metal Biocides in the food & beverage industry as sanitizers and disinfectants have driven the growth of the Metal Biocides Market.

3. The increasing demand for Metal Biocides in the medical & healthcare sector, due to its usage for disinfection and sanitization of medicinal products and devices, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Metal Biocides Market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the rising environmental and health effects associated with Metal Biocides can hinder the growth of the Metal Biocides Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Metal Biocides Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The paints & coatings segment held the largest Metal Biocides Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Metal Biocides are utilized in formulations to protect paints & coatings from bacteria, which can spoil paints & coatings during storage. These are also effective to inhibit the growth of algae, fungi and other micro-organisms in household paint, marine antifouling paint, industrial paint and varnishes.

2. Metal Biocides Market Segment Analysis – by End-Use Industry : The building & construction industry held the largest Metal Biocides Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the building & construction industry, Metal Biocides are utilized in paints and coatings, to protect the spoilage of paints and coatings from the growth of algae, fungi and other micro-organisms. Metal Biocides such as copper alloy and zinc are also utilized in residential, industrial and commercial buildings for pest control, to inhibit the growth of pests in the form of rodents, mosquitoes and others.

3. Metal Biocides Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific region dominated the Metal Biocides Market share by 45% in the year 2021, due to the increasing requirement for metal biocides in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. China is expected to continue its dominance in the Metal Biocides Market during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Metal Biocides industry are:

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

2. BASF SE

3. Clariant

4. Dow

5. DuPont.

