Warm Edge Spacer Market worth US$735 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.9% - IndustryARC

Thermoplastic spacers reduce condensation risk by increasing thermal efficiency will boost up the demand for the Warm Edge Spacer Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Warm Edge Spacer Market size is forecast to reach US$735 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Globally, increasing investments in the development of green building infrastructure with strict energy efficiency protocols will boost industry statistics. Government regulations aimed at improving building energy efficiency are likely to support market demand. Increased efforts to reduce ultraviolet radiation, thermal insulation, environmental degradation, temperature performance, and green building will help the industry grow. According to the EU's energy efficiency directive 2012/27/EU (EED), building structures' energy consumption should be reduced, and public-owned companies should be renovated to reduce power consumption in buildings. Increased use of triple-pane insulated glazing windows will add to the thermoplastic spacers and gain an edge over the market outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Warm Edge Spacer Market highlights the following areas -



1. Over the forecast period, rising stringent laws and regulations pertaining to the improvement of building energy efficiency are expected to drive sales in the global warm edge spacer market.



2. In the coming years, rising measures to control ultraviolet radiation, regulate temperature performance, green building, and protect the environment are also expected to stimulate high growth opportunities in the global warm edge spacer market.



3. Increased demand for highly conductive windows in residential, commercial, and industrial construction applications is also driving the global warm edge spacer market revenue higher.



4. The demand for double insulated glazing warm edge spacers is being driven by several factors, including a low price index and ease of installation. Furthermore, an effective noise insulation property with a higher U-value will boost product adoption.



5. The fenestration industry in APAC is currently focusing on developing units with higher thermal performance. With rising concern about increasing building energy efficiency, demand for sustainable building products such as warm edge spacers is increasing significantly in the region



Segmental Analysis:

1. The plastic/metal hybrid spacer held the largest share in the Global Warm Edge Spacer Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027. It’s the most common type of spacer in the market. They are made up of a metal insert and a plastic frame.

2. North America held the largest share in the Global Warm Edge Spacer Market in 2021 up to 38%. The rise in the number of green buildings and increased demand for energy-efficient windows and doors can be attributed to the region's growth. Furthermore, countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico are increasingly adopting modern methods to improve the efficiency of their infrastructure, resulting in a higher adoption rate for these products in both the residential and commercial sectors.

3. The residential construction held the largest share in the Global Warm Edge Spacer Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2022, owing to the increase in construction of residential buildings across the globe.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Warm Edge Spacer Industry are -

1. Thermotech Systems Ltd

2. Cardinal Glass Industries Inc

3. Hygrade Components

4. GED Integrated Solutions Inc

5. Viracon Inc



