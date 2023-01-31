Slumber Party Collective Hospitality

KOH CHANG, THAILAND, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Koh Chang, Thailand.



Koh Chang is one of the biggest islands in Thailand that is home to a wide range of wildlife and tranquil beaches, enabling activities such as snorkeling, diving, and jungle hiking. Situated on the popular backpacking area of Lonely Beach, Slumber Party Koh Chang is in a prime location for any backpacker. With 164 beds, Slumber Koh Chang is minutes away from tons of bars, restaurants, local shops, surrounding beaches and waterfalls, and it’s easily accessible for any adventure.



Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travelers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socializing, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.



Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties and is expanding fast across Asia and South America in 2023. Collective Hospitality is world's number 2 in terms of number of hostels. With currently more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.

Adventure Hard… Party Harder

Collective Hospitality

38 Chavanich Building 2nd Floor

Soi Sukhumvit 69 Phra Kanong-Nuea,

Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand

Tel: +66 (0) 2 010 0310

Email: info@collectivehospitality.com