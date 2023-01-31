Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,947 in the last 365 days.

Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Koh Chang, Thailand

Slumber Party

Collective Hospitality

KOH CHANG, THAILAND, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Koh Chang, Thailand.


Koh Chang is one of the biggest islands in Thailand that is home to a wide range of wildlife and tranquil beaches, enabling activities such as snorkeling, diving, and jungle hiking. Situated on the popular backpacking area of Lonely Beach, Slumber Party Koh Chang is in a prime location for any backpacker. With 164 beds, Slumber Koh Chang is minutes away from tons of bars, restaurants, local shops, surrounding beaches and waterfalls, and it’s easily accessible for any adventure.


Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travelers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socializing, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.


Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties and is expanding fast across Asia and South America in 2023. Collective Hospitality is world's number 2 in terms of number of hostels. With currently more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.

Adventure Hard… Party Harder

Collective Hospitality
38 Chavanich Building 2nd Floor
Soi Sukhumvit 69 Phra Kanong-Nuea,
Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand
Tel: +66 (0) 2 010 0310
Email: info@collectivehospitality.com

Henk Sijtsma - Director of Marketing
Collective Hospitality
+66 2 010 0310
email us here

You just read:

Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Koh Chang, Thailand

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.