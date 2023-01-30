Meet Hyde Park Goods, a New Luxury Streetwear Brand From a Texas Native Graffiti Artist
Hyde Park Jacob's take on luxury streetwear has built a steadfast community in two years
Hyde Park Goods is the next big streetwear brand”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyde Park Goods, a budding streetwear brand from Texas native and ex-graffiti artist Jacob Joseph, is all set to go head-to-head with the giants in the streetwear industry. Joseph's take on luxury streetwear has quickly built a steadfast community in just two years.
— Hip-hop Legend Jadakiss
Hyde Park Goods launched in December 2020. They went from a niche subculture to mainstream within the first year. They continued to push the boundaries of comfortable, luxury designs that can be worn day and night. From Kodak Black to Saucy Santana, pop culture has embraced the brand and has added Hyde Park Goods to their designer closet. Hip-hop Legendary Jadakiss said 'Hyde Park Goods is the next big streetwear brand."
Hyde Park Goods is based on hip-hop culture, and the creative director draws inspiration from many things, including Mexican pastries. In just 24 months, the brand has unveiled over 20 capsule collections designs, such as upcycled jackets, joggers, hoodies, tees, puffer bags, rugs, and more. Each piece from each capsule has become a collector item as its popularity grows.
Before this success, Joseph started as a young graffiti artist in Texas who dedicated years to enhancing his craft. He began experimenting with different materials and techniques, learning the ins and outs of streetwear design. This passion for streetwear eventually led him to launch Hyde Park Goods.
The brand is known for its "You Aren't Invited brand" and is set to launch a new brand, "Dreams For Sale," during Sneaker Con 2023 in San Antonio on
February 4th.
Keeping in mind the impact of fast fashion, Joseph has worked to ensure sustainability is prioritized in the production of Hyde Park Goods. From Texas to the world, Hyde Park Goods is well on its way to bringing timeless, fuss-free chic to every corner of the globe.
About Hyde Park Goods:
Born from the eclectic, avant-garde mind of Creative Director Jacob Joseph, the House has elevated streetwear for the 21st century, further underpinning its standing amongst the world's most desirable and sought-after brands. Ethereal, ardent, ungovernable—Hyde Park Goods' products represent the peak of bespoke craftsmanship and are unparalleled for their quality, detail, and originality.
The brand has a strong presence on social media, including Instagram and Youtube. Hyde Park Goods can be found online at hydeparkgoods.com.
The other way to cop is to register for the password by texting "COP IT" to this number: 405-251-8990. The password will be sent out to a select group of registrants on the day of the online drop.
