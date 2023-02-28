The Young Musician's University Offers Online Music Classes to Students Ages 4-18 Nationwide
The Young Musician's University transforms young learners into amazing creators! The YMU Campus offers world-class online learning experiences, hands-on workshops, competitions, and activities tailored to meet the needs of students.
Affordable Online Music Education Program for Youth Enrolling Now
We believe that a student's location should never hinder their access to quality music education.”UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the first-ever national study by The Arts Education Data Project (AEDP), millions of US students do not have access to music education. The Young Musician's University, also known as YMU, hopes to help close this gap by offering high-quality online music education to students ages 4-18 nationwide at a fraction of the cost of traditional music lessons. The YMU Campus is a vibrant online music education ecosystem committed to developing a community where students are given the support to realize their potential, passion, and love for music. Tembi Gray, YMU Director, said, "We believe that a student's location should never hinder their access to quality music education. Our goal is to not only create an online music education experience for youth, but one that is accessible and affordable for families."
— Tembi Gray
In addition to teaching drums, percussion, piano, guitar, bass guitar, voice, musical theatre, brass, strings, and woodwind instruments, YMU provides project-based learning through its elective classes. Students can learn about entrepreneurship and design through YMUnation, and music production by participating in YMU Studios, or the music industry with YMU's student-run record label, YMU Records. These are only a few of the many electives offered. Learn, Explore, Create, Share, and Connect are the five pillars of The Young Musician’s University, provided for students virtually through the YMU Campus.
At YMU, our instructors bring a wide range of knowledge and experiences to our students. They are world-class performers, have studied at major colleges and universities, played for national recording artists, and are world-touring musicians. Their love for youth, combined with their desire to educate the next generation of musicians, sets YMU apart as students learn about experiences beyond reading about them in a book. "Partnerships are vital as we connect and build meaningful relationships across the country and beyond. Our mission is big, and we cannot do this alone. Our team has met with several organizations and businesses across the public and private sectors who believe in youth having access to music education and want to help connect students with information and educational resources to not only help them grow as young musicians but as young people," said Bevis Gray, Executive Director.
The Young Musician's University is an online music program where students can not only take music lessons, but explore music in various facets in a virtual collaborative community of like-minded musicians. So whether students explore YMU's online music library, learn to create music in YMU Studios, participate in a virtual field trip, or improve their musicianship through a workshop or masterclass, YMU is a virtual space where students thrive and discover their passion for music!
The Young Musician's University is currently accepting new students nationwide between the ages of 4-18. If your child looking to explore their musical talents, YMU offers an array of music classes and lessons for both children and teens. Parents who would like their children to participate can visit www.YMUNOW.com for more information. YMU also provides parental support through YMU Parent University. If you are a public school, micro school, private school or charter school and would like to know more about YMU's programs for schools and organizations, please visit www.YMUNOW.com/organizations
Online Music Classes Include: Piano, Voice, Guitar, Bass Guitar, Drums, Musical Theatre, Violin, Cello, Viola, Double Bass, Saxophone, Clarinet, Flute, Oboe, Bassoon, Trumpet, Trombone, Baritone, French Horn, Tuba and Piccolo
Elective Classes Include: Songwriting, Music Production, Studio Recording, Video Production, Podcasting, Music Business and Entrepreneurship, Copywriting and Digital Magazine Development, Music Theory and Ear Training
Tembi Gray
The Young Musician's University
+1 803-728-3399
email us here
The Young Musician's University offer Music Lessons and Class for students ages 4-18 nationwide