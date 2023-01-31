Koinly and Opera partner to provide easy access to Koinly’s crypto tax reporting tool in Opera Crypto browser

Leading crypto tax tool, Koinly, has partnered with Opera, the world’s leading Web3 browser to make crypto tax easy for its Crypto Browser users.

This exclusive, 2-year partnership between Koinly and Opera Crypto Browser will help crypto investors worldwide to manage their global portfolio and file their crypto taxes quickly and easily.” — Jane McEvoy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax time can be complicated and confusing - even before cryptocurrency is added into the mix.

Opera Crypto Browser is a leading Web3 browser, offering crypto-oriented security enhancements such as Web3 Guard, default increased privacy, ad-blocking and VPN. Opera Crypto Browser launched in January 2022 with a crypto wallet built-in, allowing users to connect to various blockchains to buy, sell and trade crypto and NFTs seamlessly. Now, Opera adds crypto tax functionality to the mix - offered to those users who seek help doing their crypto-related taxes.

Koinly’s Global Head of Partnerships, Jane McEvoy, explains, “Opera Crypto Browser and Koinly are excited to be partnering ahead of the 2023 tax seasons. This exclusive, 2-year partnership between Koinly and Opera Crypto Browser will help crypto investors worldwide to manage their global portfolio and file their crypto taxes quickly and easily.”

Users can sign up to Koinly in just three clicks, embedding Koinly’s full functionality directly into the browser. This will mean portfolio tracking and tax optimisation will be accessible via Opera's browser in a first-of-its-kind integration. Opera Crypto Browser users will also benefit from an exclusive, bespoke commercial offer.

“Doing your taxes is very complex and time-consuming if you transact a lot. Being compliant with current tax regulations without the aid of software becomes practically impossible if you’ve made many trades. That’s why we’re excited to be offering our users access to Koinly’s industry-leading solution,” said Sebastien Piolat, Director, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Web3 Crypto.

Although crypto tax rules vary globally - Koinly is equipped to do the job. Using an intuitive interface and AI-led automation, Koinly helps crypto investors in over 20 countries to file their crypto taxes with their local tax office streamlining reports from various exchanges as well as wallets into one report.

Koinly generates crypto tax reports tailored to your local tax offices, such as the IRS Schedule D & Form 8949, the ATO myTax report, and the UK’s HMRC Capital Gains Summary. As soon as you’re ready to file, simply download the report you need when you need it.

Thanks to this partnership, Opera Crypto Browser users get easy access to a renowned tax-reporting tool, benefitting from Koinly’s extensive crypto tax expertise, with hundreds of comprehensive tax guides and video tutorials available to them.

Note: Creating a Koinly account is at the discretion of each user. Opera is not responsible for reporting taxes on its users' behalf.

About Koinly

Koinly is a cryptocurrency calculator trusted by crypto investors in over 20 countries. Koinly integrates with 700+ exchanges, blockchains, and wallets to give investors an easy and accurate way to track their crypto transactions in one place. From here, Koinly calculates the total capital gains and income an investor has derived from their crypto in any financial year. http://koinly.io

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, crypto and e-commerce. In 2018, Opera introduced the first browser with a built-in crypto wallet and web3 support. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). In January 2022, Opera released its “Crypto Browser project.” The browser provides seamless access to Web3, support for cryptocurrency and NFT exchanges, decentralized apps (dApps), and features a built-in non-custodial crypto wallet.