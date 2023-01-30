Unbanked and Mastercard Team Up to Accelerate Crypto Card Adoption Within Web3 Organizations in Europe

Unbanked Litecoin Card

Unbanked and Mastercard team up to accelerate the adoption of crypto cards for Web3 organizations for residents across Europe starting with the Litecoin Card.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

"I am thrilled to be working with Mastercard to open crypto card programs in the UK, Europe, and abroad.", said Ian Kane Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Unbanked.” — Ian Kane