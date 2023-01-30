Unbanked and Mastercard Team Up to Accelerate Crypto Card Adoption Within Web3 Organizations in Europe
Unbanked and Mastercard team up to accelerate the adoption of crypto cards for Web3 organizations for residents across Europe starting with the Litecoin Card.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA)
"I am thrilled to be working with Mastercard to open crypto card programs in the UK, Europe, and abroad.", said Ian Kane Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Unbanked.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today it was announced that Unbanked, the leading provider of white-label crypto card issuance and program management service for Web3 companies has partnered with Mastercard, to accelerate DeFi card issuance in Europe.
— Ian Kane
Mastercard and Unbanked have already established a footprint in the United Kingdom and Europe and solidified relationships with leading Web3 organizations to launch card programs with a focus on innovation in the payments space. Through this initiative Unbanked and Mastercard are committed to enabling the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs focused on simplicity, security, and consumer protection.
"At Mastercard we believe in offering choice to consumers and businesses on how they want to pay and be paid. This initiative with Unbanked is to testament to that as we work to accelerate issuance of crypto cards and empower choice in the market, knowing that it comes with the safety, security and protections they would expect from our network." Christian Rau, Senior Vice President Fintech and Crypto Enablement for Mastercard Europe.
Unbanked has worked with the Litecoin Foundation to offer the Litecoin Card to residents of the United States for more than two years. With the Unbanked and Mastercard partnership, the Litecoin Card program will be made available to residents in the UK and Europe - reaching approximately 84% of Europe's population. Litecoin is one of the oldest and most used cryptocurrencies on a global scale and was specifically designed to provide fast, secure, and low-cost payments by leveraging the unique properties of blockchain technology.
"There has been a lot of anticipation from the Litecoin community on when more countries would become available, so everyone at Litecoin Foundation is very excited for this expansion of the Litecoin Card to residents of the UK and Europe," said Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin. "Unbanked has been a fantastic partner who delivered an LTC-powered card program within the United States when others were unable to and Litecoin Foundation looks forward to working with them to scale access even further."
The Unbanked platform supports many of the Web3 industries' largest players by enabling companies to create a custom-branded experience for their user base. White-label card issuance, crypto wallets, bank accounts, and more can be set up via the Unbanked API and connected to a mobile or web interface. Unbanked's built-in compliance ensures all partners achieve full compliance and validation, securing their users and payment system.
"I am thrilled to be working with Mastercard to open crypto card programs in the UK, Europe, and abroad.", said Ian Kane Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Unbanked. "Mastercard has been very forward thinking when it comes to digital assets, so bringing them together with the Litecoin Foundation so consumers have the ability to use Litecoin in their daily lives is a great achievement."
About Unbanked
Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. Predicated on the ethos that financial access and control is a fundamental human right, Unbanked connects traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases. The company has a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live. You can learn more about Unbanked at Unbanked.com
About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.
About Litecoin Foundation
The Litecoin Foundation is a non-profit organization founded to promote Litecoin for the good of society, by developing and promoting state-of-the-art blockchain technologies. Registered in Singapore, the Litecoin Foundation team consists of full-time and volunteer support from around the globe. For more information, visit https://litecoin.net
Ian Kane
Unbanked
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn