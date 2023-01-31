Former US Marshal Commander Lenny DePaul Launches New Tactical Clothing Line
Former US Marshal Commander Lenny DePaul Pulls The Trigger on a New Tactical Clothing Line - When Tactical Meets Practical
As an operator and being down range for three decades, chasing violent felony fugitives across the globe, it was very important for me that I felt comfortable in what I was wearing and carrying.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When someone mentions they are in the fashion business, it usually harkens to visions of runway shows, department stores, and the red carpet. But for Lenny DePaul, fashion reflects his years as a former Commander of the US Marshal Service, tracking down the world's most wanted fugitives.
— Lenny DePaul
DePaul spent years overseeing 350 full-time investigators from over 90 different federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies resulting in hundreds of violent felony arrests every week. His unique skills and knowledge of high-profile cases garnered DePaul high praise as a reality television star on A&E's "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force" and the History Channel's "Hunting Hitler." DePaul also works as a subject matter industry expert for numerous media outlets.
DePaul's unusual perspective on how clothing impacts the tactical community presented a clear advantage in the tactical clothing space. “As an operator, and being down range for three decades, chasing violent felony fugitives across the globe, it was very important for me that I felt comfortable in what I was wearing and carrying,” says DePaul.
The tactical clothing brand "O Dark 30" was born from this wisdom. DePaul and his wife Ellie co-founded "O Dark 30" to meet the clothing needs of hard-working individuals everywhere. Initially focused on law enforcement, the pair soon realized a greater demand in the market as DePaul fans inquired about using the garments in other industries. People flocked to learn about using "O Dark 30" clothing for construction, military, outdoor adventures, and more.
"As a law enforcement officer in New York, I layer my clothing for the weather while still having quick access to my firearm, cuffs, and other gear. Lenny's clothing makes it easier for me to make good choices, and it is clear he was in the fray during his life in law enforcement. He understands the needs of someone like me", said John (a detective in New York).
Ellie DePaul, a vice president of a shoe design and manufacturing company, sees the value in Lenny's tactical experience. "Lenny personifies the brand. Authenticity is paramount when outfitting a warrior working in a rugged workplace", says Ellie. "Our customers are rewarded with the right product for the job."
"O Dark 30" designs all its tactical products from the ground up. Design, materials, structure, component placement, and wearability are all critical factors in each style. Form and fit are key to comfort.
Updates and new products are consistently being added to the brand, including a new line of boots slated for release in Spring 2023 and a new line of tactical pants for late 2023.
"The demand is building steadily," says Ellie, "and we are striving to fill the needs of our specialized "O Dark 30" customers."
Tracy Allan
illudium.nyc
+1 646-260-2364
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram