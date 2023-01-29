Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 30, 2023

Ottawa, Ontario







Private meetings.







2:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.







7:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton.









7:30 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working dinner with the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton.









Closed to media.