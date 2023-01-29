Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 30, 2023
January 29, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
7:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton.
Notes for media:
7:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working dinner with the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton.
Closed to media.
