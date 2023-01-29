Prodromos Tzounopoulos

Prodromos is an undergraduate student of International and European Studies at the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki, Greece, and he is currently finishing his bachelor’s degree. Prodromos, having been selected by the Council of Europe, is the current Youth Delegate from Greece to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the CoE for the year 2022. He is a founding member and the current President of “Dialogue of Youth Kavala – Local Youth Network”, a local youth organization in Kavala, Greece, and a member of the Municipal Youth Council of Kavala. Prodromos loves music, travelling, meeting new people, and exploring the world.