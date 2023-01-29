Submit Release
Achilles Tsirgis

Combining political activism with theoretical studies on International and European Relations at the University of Piraeus, Greece, Achilles cultivated a European Identity that urged him to become part of an engaged political community at the European level, the network of Young European Federalists (JEF). He currently serves as part of the NGO’s executive board in Greece’s National and Local departments. In addition, his academic interest in security studies promoted his involvement in multiple conferences, workshops, and seminars on multilateralism and cooperation in the European Neighbourhood Policy. His political and academic interests include Democratic Resilience, Media Literacy, Populism, and Public Policy.

