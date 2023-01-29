Anastasia Papapetrou is an undergraduate student at Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences, in the Department of Public Administration, majoring in Economics. At the same time, she is the SDG Campus Coordinator at Panteion University of Political and Social Sciences and has also been elected to the Organising Committee of SDSN Youth Greece. She has been a part of the Organising Committee of Climathon 2021 while being a part-time author at the Association of International and European Affairs. During her studies, she has participated in numerous seminar series with the Institute of International Relations. In the last few years, she has taken part in numerous Model United Nations in Greece and the United Kingdom.

Her vision of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, is based on initiatives of the European Union, such as the NextGenerationEU Recovery Plan and the European Green Deal.