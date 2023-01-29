Submit Release
News Search

There were 244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,192 in the last 365 days.

Anastasia Papapetrou

Anastasia Papapetrou is an undergraduate student at Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences, in the Department of Public Administration, majoring in Economics. At the same time, she is the SDG Campus Coordinator at Panteion University of Political and Social Sciences and has also been elected to the Organising Committee of SDSN Youth Greece. She has been a part of the Organising Committee of Climathon 2021 while being a part-time author at the Association of International and European Affairs. During her studies, she has participated in numerous seminar series with the Institute of International Relations. In the last few years, she has taken part in numerous Model United Nations in Greece and the United Kingdom.
Her vision of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, is based on initiatives of the European Union, such as the NextGenerationEU Recovery Plan and the European Green Deal.

You just read:

Anastasia Papapetrou

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.