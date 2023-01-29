Submit Release
Fotios Kotzakioulafis

As Greece’s most active European Climate Pact Ambassador, he has worked on several projects both there, in Iceland, and across the European Union, while Fotios had the opportunity to actively participate in two high-level EU Policy Dialogues with the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans and with the Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius, in Brussels. In parallel, he’s involved in EU advocacy and policy, which mainly consists of topics related to climate, and European & International affairs, through my role as an analyst.

Additionally, through his academic background – M.Sc. Human Resources Management – as well as his professional experience, involving organisations such as the European Climate Pact in Greece and NATO Rapid Deployable Corps, among other European and international organisations, his vision, is to communicate the importance of boosting public diplomacy in order to promote cross-border cooperation and active civic engagement and participation in climate and the green transition.

