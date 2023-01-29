22A5002298/ reckless endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002298

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/5/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Paul Stream Road, Maidstone, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Benny Curtis

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: Travis Hall

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call for a physical altercation on Paul Stream Road in the town of Maidstone. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Benny Curtis (65) had pointed a firearm at Travis Hall. Curtis was cited into Essex County Court for February 21, 2023 at 12:30pm.

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881