22A5002298/ reckless endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002298

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 6/5/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Paul Stream Road, Maidstone, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Benny Curtis                                              

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

VICTIM: Travis Hall

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call for a physical altercation on Paul Stream Road in the town of Maidstone.  Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Benny Curtis (65) had pointed a firearm at Travis Hall.  Curtis was cited into Essex County Court for February 21, 2023 at 12:30pm.

 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

