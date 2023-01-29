22A5002298/ reckless endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002298
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/5/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Paul Stream Road, Maidstone, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Benny Curtis
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: Travis Hall
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call for a physical altercation on Paul Stream Road in the town of Maidstone. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Benny Curtis (65) had pointed a firearm at Travis Hall. Curtis was cited into Essex County Court for February 21, 2023 at 12:30pm.
