Jimi Hendrix Acetate Unknown Treasure "Sunrise"
Jimi Hendrix acetate music historyPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jimi Hendrix produced this album. The band Eire Apparent, a Northern Irish band had Jimi’s full attention. So much so that he produced their only album “Sunrise” and he plays on some tracks c1969/70 also this is the only album he ever produced. The band opened for Jimi on occasions. He had great hopes for them, but things went awry when they spent too much time in the USA. By the time they returned to London a lot of the luster they had created was lost. The album was released 1969/70. This acetate is a survivor of one of the most historical periods in music history and fortunate enough to have been produced by one of music’s greats Jimi Hendrix.
Eire Apparent was probably one of the first Glam Rock psychedelic bands from the North of Ireland and launched the career of Henry McCullough “Paul McCartney band Wings” Other notables involved in the original production of Sunrise, Robert Wyatt “Soft Machine”. Noel Redding: Bassist,” Jimi Hendrix Experience” The band Eire Apparent split up in May 1970 and Jimi Hendrix passed a few months later in September.
Album tracks
A1: Yes, I need Someone.
A2: Got to Get Away
A3: The Clown
A4: Mr. Guy Fawkes
A5: Someone is Sure to (Want You)
B1: Morning Glory
B2: Magic Carpet
B3: Captive in The Sun
B4: Let Me Stay
1970 seen the end of the band Eire Apparent, plus the unfortunate passing of Jimi Hendrix, and today looking back this acetate is part of music history the only album Jimi ever produced. I played it to make sure it played right through, and it was fine. This was the first time in over 50 years that it sat on a record player. It has the original white cover.
Shay Maxwell
Parnell Publishing
+1 602-413-1707
shami@parcards.com
The Clown