Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Bias Incidents Currently Under Investigation

“The Office of the Attorney General is aware of the attempted arson at a synagogue in Essex County that occurred in the early morning hours today. My office is working closely with local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, to identify and apprehend the suspect in this attack. Our investigation remains ongoing.

We are also aware of the attack on members of a church in Monmouth County that occurred on Saturday – another incident being pursued as potentially bias-motivated. Collaboration across multiple agencies is occurring in that ongoing investigation as well.

We are cognizant of the fact that these attacks have occurred while violence continues to erupt in Israel, and while our own nation reckons with violence at home. I want to reassure all New Jerseyans – especially our friends and neighbors of the Black community and the Jewish faith – that law enforcement continues to take the appropriate steps to increase our presence around sensitive places so that everyone in our state can worship, love, and live without fear of violence or threat.”

