New Breakfast Category Takes Cereal to the Next Level: Introducing Cerup
K&M Foods of Elko, NV have invented an release a new breakfast cereal topping that is taking the cereal aisle by storm.
If you want a healthy breakfast, you really only have pretty boring choices. I want to be able to control the amount of sugar in my cereal and choose a flavor that fits my mood for that day.”ELKO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Breakfast Category Takes Cereal to the Next Level: Introducing Cerup. Looking to add a new twist to your breakfast routine? Look no further than Cerup, the newest addition to the breakfast aisle. Cerup is a syrup formulated especially to top breakfast cereals.
Cerup launched at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, NV to surprising interest. It comes in a variety of delicious flavors and is the perfect way to elevate your morning cereal and start your day off on a sweet note.
"When we were kids, our moms never bought the breakfast cereal we wanted, but they would let us pour sugar or honey on top of it," said Andrew Knudsen, one of Cerup’s co-founders. "With Cerup, we’re taking that delicious memory to the next level."
Andrew Knudsen and Greg Michaelson, the creators of Cerup, saw a gap in the breakfast market and set out to provide a new option for people looking to personalize their breakfast. “If you want a healthy breakfast, you really only have pretty boring choices,” said Greg Michaelson. “I want to be able to control the amount of sugar in my cereal and choose a flavor that fits my mood for that day.”
Cerup is versatile and can be used on any cereal, including both cold and hot cereals. The combination of sweet and delicious flavors will leave your taste buds dancing. With 13 flavors to choose from, there's a Cerup for everyone. While the makers of Cerup are trying to bring Cerup to local grocery stores, right now it’s only available on cerup.com and on their Amazon store.
“We’re just getting started at trying to get into the cereal aisle in your grocery store,” said Greg Michaelson, “but it won’t be long, judging by the reception we’re getting. We couldn’t be more excited.”
