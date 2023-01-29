4Mat B's Latest Single "Desire" Shatters Records on Spotify with Over 350,000 Streams on Debut day

4Mat B single, "Desire" hits 350000 stream on spotify 4Mat B's first Album, The New Beginning 4Mat B's Single, One Milli Girls

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The talented Norwegian rising star of the music industry, has done it again. His latest single " Desire " has surpassed all expectations, breaking the record just like Burna Boy's first single.The single has already amassed over 350,000 streams on the popular music streaming platform, making it one of the most streamed songs of the year. The song is also one of the most popular songs on the platform in the AfroPop and Afrobeat genres."I am honored to have surpassed the record set by popular Afrobeat artistes and grateful to my fans for their support". "Desire" is a smooth and sultry Afrobeat track that showcases 4Mat B 's powerhouse vocals and songwriting ability. The song tells the story of a man who is hopelessly in love with a woman and will stop at nothing to win her heart. The lyrics are raw, honest, and relatable, making it a hit among listeners.The music video for "Desire" will be directed by renowned music video director, Daps B, and both stars are putting tremendous work to make it great for the fans. The video is hoped to garner over 1 million views on YouTube on its debut and it will features 4Mat B serenading his love interest in a dimly lit room, surrounded by candles.4Mat B has been making waves in the music industry since the release of his debut EP "The New Beginning" early this year. He has been praised for his unique blend of Afrobeat, pop, and Afrohouse, and his ability to create relatable and honest music."Desire" is the lead single from 4Mat B's debut album. The album features collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry and it promises to be a game-changer for 4Mat B.Fans can stream "Desire" on Spotify and watch the music video on YouTube when released. 4Mat B is also set to embark on a nationwide tour later this year, which will be announced soon on his Facebook and Instagram page.For more information on 4Mat B and his upcoming album, please visit his official Spotify profile at 4MatB.

