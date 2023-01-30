Sensors (ultra-thin glass) Market Revenue to Cross USD 22,309.1 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global sensors (ultra-thin glass) market recorded was valued at US$ 8,261.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 22,309.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, 2022–2030.
The need for ultra-thin glass is growing as businesses strive to make products that are delicate and effective. Thin glass can be utilized in many different products, including automobile windows, televisions, laptops, and smartphones. For a variety of cutting-edge technologies, such as cell phones that can fit within users' pockets, ultra-thin glass is necessary. It is challenging to find a substance that is both sturdy and light, but ultra-thin glass has been shown to be an effective substitute for harder polymers.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Application of Ultra-Thin Glass in Many Electronic Devices
Ultra-thin glasses can be used to make the most cutting-edge parts for mobile devices, including substrates for flexible OLED displays and camera systems, wearable gadgets, processors, micro-batteries, biological and fingerprint sensors, and CPUs. Ultra-thin glass has a number of technological benefits over plastic or silicon in semiconductor applications. Additionally, the device can capture users' interest in the downsizing trend by sparking innovative ideas for the next generation of smartphone, wearable, and Internet of Things technology.
High Reliability of Smartphone for Fingerprint Sensor on Ultra-Thin Glass
The need for fingerprint sensors is growing along with the use of smartphones. Modern flagship smartphones feature fingerprint sensors constructed of incredibly thin glass, which has fueled the expansion of the ultra-thin glass business. In addition to preserving a high degree of usefulness, these sensors also safeguard end-user privacy. The unique material features of the sensors enable high detection reliability. Ultra-thin glass is now being tested by a large number of sensor makers, glass processors, module manufacturers, and smartphone OEMs worldwide.
It also provides an incredibly appealing and affordable packaging solution and aids in achieving high standards of dependability and performance without raising the cost of electrical devices, all of which directly benefit many consumers.
Trends
Rising Usage of Ultra-Thin Glass Sensors in Various Sectors
Due to the increasing demand for larger and thinner glasses to improve productivity and functional performance, ultra-thin glass sensors are widely used in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics and automobiles, among others. Additionally, capacitive fingerprint sensors are growing in popularity among all the other sensors that are currently being developed. This aids manufacturers in ensuring that smartphone users are properly identified. Using the thinnest, most durable glass enables maximum detection accuracy.
For instance, SCOTT AG produces ultra-thin, chemically-enhanced glass that is roughly four times stronger than regular, unaltered glass. In several areas linked to flexible and printed electronics, including their use in OLED Lightning, RFID, OLED displays, and thin film batteries, emerging developments present a lucrative potential for adopting ultra-thin glass sensors as a substrate and encapsulation solution.
Segmentation Summary
Thickness Analysis:
The 0.1mm-0.5mm segment dominated the global market and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is because of its superior heat resistance and various applications. For instance, ultra-thin glass between 0.1mm and 0.5mm thick is used in fingerprint sensors, vehicle infotainment systems, semiconductor substrates, touch screens, and biotech equipment.
We anticipate that product penetration will expand in the upcoming years as a result of the growth in IoT applications, trends in the development of car sensors, and rising demand for smart technology.
Production Process Analysis:
The float process segment is acquiring the maximum industry share since this process employs unprocessed glass materials like soda lime and borosilicate. In order to create molten glass in the float process, raw ingredients are first dissolved at a temperature of roughly 15,000°C in a furnace. This method of production is often used by manufacturers since it can produce ultra-thin glasses in a variety of thicknesses.
Sensors Type Analysis:
The image sensors segment is leading the global industry owing to the rising need for imaging equipment across multimedia, industrial, medical, and consumer devices, including camcorders, security cameras, cameras, multimedia cell phones, and much more. Additionally, it is a result of the widespread usage of smartphones and the rise in popularity of smartphone photography, the demand for image sensors has greatly increased.
Furthermore, a plethora of micro-sensors that provide enhanced detection and rapid stimulus response are available in the global sensors (ultra-thin glass) market. Thus, the micro-sensor market is likely to expand at the highest growth rate throughout the forecast years.
Application Analysis:
As touchscreen sensors are used in several devices, such as smartphones, televisions, wearable technologies, and signage in 2021, the touchscreen industry was the greatest adopter of ultra-thin glass sensors. Instead of requiring a touchpad, remote control, mouse, or another similar device, users can interact directly with displayed material thanks to the introduction of touchscreens in electronic devices.
While the government initiatives to use biometrics and the rising consumption of smartphones are both contributing to the fingerprint sensor segment's predicted high CAGR growth during the forecast period.
End User Analysis
The consumer electronics segment acquired the maximum share and will exceed the highest annual growth rate from 2022 to 2030. This is due to the rising demand for consumer goods like televisions, tablets, and smartphones. Additionally, the global sensors (ultra-thin glass) market is growing due to the increasing sales of automotive products.
Geographical Analysis
Asia Pacific accounts for the leading share of the global sensors (ultra-thin glass) industry and will rise at the highest CAGR in the upcoming years because consumer electronics are becoming more and more popular in India, China, and Japan. India, China, and Indonesia's rapid population expansion are major contributors to the rise in demand for electronic goods.
Contrary, North America will continue to dominate the industry over the forecast period.
Leading Competitors
The renowned companies in the global sensors (ultra-thin glass) market are:
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited
AIR-CRAFTGLASS
Vitro Glass
Asahi Glass
TAIWAN GLASS Group
Aviationglass & Technology
SCHOTT AG
Changzhou Almaden Co.
Runtai Industry
China National Building Materials
Novalglass
Corning
Nippon Electric Glass
CSG Holding Co
Kyocera Co.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group
Japan Display Inc.
Huihua Glass
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global sensors (ultra-thin glass) market segmentation focuses on Thickness, Production Process, Sensor Types, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Thickness
<0.1mm.
0.1mm-0.5mm.
0.5mm-1.0mm
By Production Process
Float Process
Downdraw Process
Overflow Fusion Process
By Sensor Types
Optical Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Biomedical Sensors
Fingerprint Sensors
Touch Sensors
Image Sensors
Micro-Sensors
X-Rays Sensors
Others
By Application
Touch Panels
Display
Fingerprint Sensor
Semiconductor Substrate
Vehicle Infotainment System
Biotechnological Devices
By End-User
Medical & Healthcare
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer Electronics
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
