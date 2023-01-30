Europe Portable Power Station Market Revenue to Cross USD 120.3 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe portable power station market was valued at US$ 69.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 120.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period 2022–2030.
Outdoor pursuits like riding and hiking frequently include the usage of portable power stations, as do domestic chores like keeping the lights on during a power outage. They are also being used more frequently by businesses and organizations, particularly those that need to maintain high levels of connectivity but do not have access to an outlet or wish to have a little environmental impact.
Portable power stations come in a range of shapes and sizes and can be powered by gasoline, diesel, or renewable energy sources like solar or wind. They are perfect for temporary purposes like recharging laptops or cell phones because they are portable and simple to put up any place there is an outlet.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Outdoor and Camping Pursuits
Camping and outdoor activities are growing in popularity across Europe, where portable power stations are sold, with record numbers of people traveling and camping during the first six months of the year. Increased safety concerns, as well as causes like climate change and depleting natural resources, drive the trend.
According to the European Commission's "Observing Socio-Economic Dynamics - Trends 2020" report, foreign travel to 15 EU nations increased by 296% between 2015 and 2020, while domestic travel increased by a comparable 134%. According to the survey, between 2015 and 2020, 65% of Europeans visited at least one park or woodland area outside of their native nation. Both popular low-cost places like Spain's Picos de Europa National Park and luxurious tourist destinations like France's Chateau de Versailles have experienced an increase in interest.
Many parks and other recreational places in Europe's portable power station industry are putting new programs and services in place geared at promoting outdoor recreation in order to meet these increases. The establishment of quiet zones for leisure, more lakes for fishing, upgrades to trails, better signage, team-building activities, cultural events, and unusual attractions like zip lines or tree house campsites are a few examples of these.
There has been an increase in camping all around Europe since domestic tourists are now staying longer in European campgrounds than they did during the COVID. In 10 member states of the European Union, contrary to the general trend, more nights stayed between April and September 2020 than they were in the same period in 2019. Slovenia (+76%) saw the biggest increase, followed by Austria (+32%) and Belgium (+25%).
Increasing Application of Electronic Devices
The annual production of IoT devices in Europe exceeds the global population. With rising production and demand, the European electronics devices market has developed into the most lucrative in the world. Over 2.5 million people were employed by 86,200 companies in the European electronics manufacturing sector in 2017, which generated a revenue of EUR 705 billion.
Due to its sizable population and variety in the portable power station industry, Europe has long been a hub of the invention in electronics and other technological disciplines. The rising demand for electronic and Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets is a result of this passion for new technologies. Electronics makers are developing more potent and transportable products in response to this demand, including solar chargers, power banks, and smartphones with bigger batteries. When there isn't an outlet nearby or when you're on the go, these products are perfect. In the event of a power loss, portable power stations can also supply backup power. The market for portable power stations is expanding quickly across Europe as a result of these rising demands.
In many European homes, electronics are used, from appliances like refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, and washing machines to technology like mobile phones, computers, and televisions. In the market for portable power stations in Europe in 2017, household spending on electrical and electronic devices averaged 5%.
The main market for laptops as electronic gadgets is now the educational sector in Europe. Western Europe as a whole had a 38% increase in educational laptop sales through distribution year over year, indicating that demand from educational consumers has remained robust.
Restraint
Charge Period and Heavy Items
The majority of portable power units are about the size of a standard microwave oven and weigh more than 80 pounds.
This shows that the majority of users in the Europe portable power station market frequently require assistance with transportation. Although some of the models have wheels, not all of them are very large, making it difficult to maneuver them around a lawn.
The Bluetti AC200P and EcoFlow Delta Pro, which weigh 45 kg and 27.5 kg, respectively, are too heavy to be counted among the best portable power stations of 2022.
Trend
Growing Utilization of Renewable Energy
In recent years, as renewable energy has grown more widely available and affordable, it has gained popularity. A portable solar-powered power station is among the most widely used renewable energy sources in Europe. These units are perfect for usage in isolated locations or in establishments that require quick and dependable electricity because of their modest size and ease of setup and transportation.
Portable power stations that use solar energy have had to make certain concessions because the majority of solar panels are situated in the sunniest regions. For instance, they often have lower power outputs than conventional grid-powered machines. However, as technology advances, these units in the market for portable power stations worldwide become more potent and effective, enabling them to contest with traditional power sources.
Segmentation Summary
Power Source Analysis
In 2021, the direct power segment accounted for about 75.9% share of the industry. The increase can be ascribed to a number of advantages it provides, including the ability to efficiently operate large machines by enabling voltage change with less material and weight. Its structure consists of three main coil sets and three secondary coil sets twisted around an iron core.
Type Analysis
In 2021, the lithium-ion segment acquired a share of 42.1% of the Europe portable power station industry. The main factors driving the growth of the lithium-ion market are the accessibility and affordability of lithium-ion batteries in Europe. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries are durable and require little upkeep, which lowers the overall cost of maintaining portable power units and is projected to increase demand for them during the forecast period.
Due to their low cost, high reliability, and wide range of applications, lead acid batteries are gaining traction in the portable power station market. These batteries are particularly popular for devices that require a quick startup time, such as electronic devices and medical equipment. Lead acid batteries also have a long life expectancy, making them an excellent choice for devices that must be used on a regular basis.
Lead acid battery designs are becoming more compact as technology advances, making them more easily integrated into portable power stations. Furthermore, manufacturers in the global portable power station market are increasingly incorporating lead-acid batteries into modular power stations, which can be combined to form larger units. As a result, lead acid batteries are now a viable option for portable power stations that need a large amount of energy quickly.
Capacity Analysis
In 2021, the 1000-1500 segment maintained a share of 29.1% of the Europe portable power station industry and is likely to witness the highest growth from 2022 to 2030.
The 1,000-1,500 Wh portable power stations are utilized to charge various smaller devices, including laptops, cell phones, and POV cameras, in addition to large-sized equipment. This type of charging system can charge and extend the running times of products such as Light-a-life, POV cameras, and 32" LCD TVs.
Application Analysis
In 2021, the emergency power segment was the highest shareholder accounting for about 78.6% of the Europe industry. The emergency power segment is expected to grow in market share due to an increase in various leisure activities and smartphone usage.
Sales Channel Analysis
In 2021, the online sales segment held the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the Europe portable power station industry and will continue its growth during 2022-2030.
Country Analysis
Western European countries, particularly the United Kingdom and Germany, accounted for more than 83.7% of sales revenue in the Europe portable power station industry. Owing to stringent government actions to restrict carbon emissions, the growing use of electronic gadgets and EVs, and a rising understanding of the negative consequences of traditional power sources, this region is likely to maintain its dominance in the coming years.
Leading Companies
The notable participants in the Europe portable power station market are:
AllPowers Industrial International
BluettiPower
Anker Technology
Jackery
Milwaukee Tool
Goal Zero
Lion Energy
Duracell
EcoFlow
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Europe portable power station market segmentation focuses on Power Source, Type, Capacity, Application, Sales Channel, and Country.
By Power Source
Hybrid Power
Direct Power
By Type
Lithium-ion
Sealed Lead-Acid
Fossil Fuel
By Capacity
0-100 Wh
100-200 Wh
200-400 Wh
400-1,000 Wh
1,000-1,500 Wh
1,500 Wh and above
By Application
Emergency Power (Power onboard)
o Residential
o Commercial
Off-grid Power
Automotive
Ships
By Sales Channel
Online Sales
Direct Sales
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
