Vivez La Musique Presents the World Peace Concert and World Music Trophy Grand Finale

A multicultural event for global change.

Salt Lake City, UT January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vivez La Musique presents the World Peace Concert and The World Music Trophy Grand Finale in Las Vegas, NV, Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The event is closed to the public and will be live streamed on World Music Trophy social medias at 10 am PST, 11 am MST, 12 pm CST, 1 pm EST, 9 am AKST 9 am GMT-9, 8 am HST, 7 am MIT, 14 pm AST, 14:30 pm GMT-3:30, 15 pm GMT-3, CAT 20 pm, 19 pm GMT+1, 18 pm UTC, 18 pm GMT, 20 pm GMT+2, 21 GMT+3, 21:30 pm GMT+3:30, 22 pm GMT+4, 23 pm GMT+5, 23:30 pm GMT+5:30, January 30 at 00 am GMT+6, 01 am GMT+7, 02 am GMT+8, 03 am GMT+9, 04 am GMT+10, 05 am GMT+11, 06 am GMT +12.

The event is a multicultural concert for global change. Watch online, enjoy, celebrate our cultural diversity and live the concept of Music Equality.

Contact Information:
Vivez La Musique
Julia B. Isidore
725-270-1203
Contact via Email
www.vmusic.org

