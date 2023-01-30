Supercapacitors Market Revenue to Cross USD 18,656.3 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global supercapacitors market was valued at USD 2,415.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 18,656.3 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.
A supercapacitor is a type of energy storage device that provides short-term bursts of power to assist with tasks such as starting engines or powering electronics. Supercapacitors are advantageous for uses like energy storage and backup power because of their capacity to retain significant amounts of electricity for long periods of time.
Market Dynamics
Driving Factors
Quick Improvements in Storage Technology
Applications using photovoltaic (solar) and wave power heavily rely on supercapacitors for energy storage. Supercapacitors have the tendency to lessen the power output variability that both technologies experience. Supercapacitors are utilized to provide longer component life in energy storage applications, which increases their viability and acceptability as clean energy sources. For instance, the Italian business KiteNRG, which is creating an AWE system with a 500 kW capacity, has made recent breakthroughs in storage application. Our analysis indicates that supercapacitors are necessary for the energy-harvesting architecture to tolerate power surges.
Growing Use of Supercapacitors in a Variety of Sectors
Demand for supercapacitors has expanded dramatically, as has their use in smart gadgets, renewable energy, and the continuously expanding number of automotive applications.
However, the deployment of renewable energy sources has greatly increased in popularity during the past few years. They have a long-life cycle, making them particularly appropriate for wind power. During periods of high wind, these supercapacitors store energy; when the wind speed varies, they discharge to smooth the system's output power and increase grid system efficiency.
Additionally, the increased use of smart gadgets makes it advantageous to use more supercapacitors. Supercapacitors are positioned between batteries and capacitors among the electronic components due to their various advantages, including their ability to turn on instantly, charge quickly, and require fewer complex charging circuits. The need for lightweight, low-maintenance components has increased significantly in the United States and other developed countries as a result of the development of smart gadgets.
Restraint Factor
Increased Cost of Materials
Contrary to ordinary batteries, the usage of supercapacitors has a number of benefits, including high power, a long lifespan, less maintenance, and high operating temperatures. However, the long-term market expansion of supercapacitors is still constrained by their expensive cost.
According to our calculations, non-aqueous supercapacitors are significantly more expensive than batteries, costing about $2400/kWh. Due to the ease of producing electrode materials, these aqueous supercapacitors are quite affordable.
Market Trends
Increasing Need for Micro Supercapacitors
The leading producers of supercapacitors are increasing the amount of energy they can store in tiny devices. Due to their inherent high power density, flexible supercapacitors are the focus, and it is likely that this will lead to new market trends for the supercapacitors industry.
In addition, because of the growing demand for them, research and development efforts are being made to produce low-cost micro-supercapacitors. For instance, research at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has uncovered a technique that offers a breakthrough in the manufacture of supercapacitors. On a silicon wafer, attempts have been attempted to produce integrated micro-supercapacitors using a CMOS-compatible technique.
Numerous research activities are currently centered on the design and production of high-performance micro-supercapacitors, also known as tiny supercapacitors, with cutting-edge device features and sizes.
Additionally, flexible micro-supercapacitors have met the present demand in the energy storage industry for wearable electronics that are flexible and portable.
Segmentation Summary
Type Analysis
In 2021, the combined supercapacitors dominated the supercapacitors industry, recording a share of 26.6%. Contrary, the high-temperature supercapacitors noticed a rise in the growth rate of 28.6% and are likely to persist to rise at the exact rate throughout the forecast period.
Electrode Material Analysis
In 2021, the carbon-based supercapacitor maintained a substantial share of 43.9% in the global market and is likely to retain its supremacy during the forecast years. Carbon materials are one of the most profitable materials to choose from since they have the best electrical connectivity capacity, thermal stability, and chemical stability of any material at a cheaper cost.
Capacitance Analysis
In 2021, the low segment acquired a major share of 45.4% and the segment is likely to reach a share of 48% by 2030.
Supercapacitors with low capacitance have high capacitance and low ESR. The power supply can also be utilized as a memory backup power source, auxiliary power supply, main power supply, and pulse power supply. As a result, cheap supercapacitors are employed in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and defense. The electrolyte affects a capacitor's internal resistance. The higher the power density of a capacitor, the lower the electrolyte resistance. As a result, supercapacitors typically operate at very low voltages of between 1 and 3 volts.
Industry Analysis
In 2021, the consumer electronics segment share was 41.7%. This is because supercapacitors are widely used in electrical devices, which will continue to drive market expansion during the projection period.
Regional Analysis
APAC dominates the global supercapacitor industry. The region accounted for the share of 54% because of the widespread use of consumer electronics and the sizeable populations in nations like China, India, and Indonesia. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region will continue to have strong demand for supercapacitors due to the rising production and purchasing of electronics items.
Some of the world's ruling economies, including Japan, India, and China are located in the Asia Pacific region. Due to their desire to boost company efficiency and lessen dependency on conventional energy sources, these nations are to blame for the demand for supercapacitors. Regional governments are also working to increase grid dependability and promote economic expansion. Leading businesses including Panasonic Corporation, Rexel SA, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. have invested in new production facilities or the development of already existing ones in the area as a result of this demand.
Due to mandates like California's Zero Emission Vehicle mandate, which calls for all passenger cars sold in that state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2025, and government policies supporting cleaner transportation, Asia Pacific is predicted to see a significant increase in demand for electric vehicles in the coming years. Furthermore, it is predicted that more people would choose electric automobiles over conventional gasoline-powered ones as a result of rising environmental awareness and more affordable battery technology. Supercapacitors will profit greatly from the rising demand for energy storage solutions since they assist enhance the range of electric vehicles and provide backup power during peak electricity hours.
Prominent Competitors
The prominent players in the global supercapacitors market are:
Tesla, Inc
ADA TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Liaoning Brother Electronics Technology
AVX
Beijing HCC Energy
Systematic Power Manufacturing, LLC
CD Aero, LLC
Skeleton Technologies Inc.
Cornell Dubilier
Shenzhen Topmay Electronic
Eaton Corporation plc
Shanghai Pluspark Electronics Co. Ltd.
F.W. Webb Company
Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
Jinzhou Kaimei Power
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global supercapacitors market segmentation focuses on Type, Electrode Material, Capacitance, Industry, and Region.
By Type
Coin Cell supercapacitors
Winding supercapacitors
Combined supercapacitors
Module supercapacitors
High-Temperature Super Capacitors
Hybrid Supercapacitors
By Electrode Material
Carbon-Based supercapacitors
Metal Oxide–Based supercapacitors
Conducting Polymer–Based supercapacitors
Composite-Based supercapacitors
By Capacitance
Low (0.1uF–400F)
Medium (400F–900F)
High (900F–1300F)
By Industry
Automotive
Energy
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Others
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
