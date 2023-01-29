In MG Studio, Los Angeles the art of Santiago Ribeiro

Surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro exhibits in Los Angeles, California

COIMBRA , PORTUGAL, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santiago Ribeiro is invited to participate in the Parallax exhibit in Los Angeles, California

Parallax opens in Los Angeles at MG Studio from 28-30 April 2023. The venue is a short walk from LA Live and is well-served by Shamrock Parking Lot opposite. MG Studio is a creative studio and event space located in downtown Los Angeles.

Present in MG Studio, Los Angeles Santiago Ribeiro´s painting "Surreal Mass Production"



Portuguese surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro is the mentor and promoter of the world's largest surrealist exhibition of the 21st century, International Surrealism Now, his work has been exhibited globally, as well as in Berlin, Moscow, New York, Exhibition in Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Indiana, Denver, Warsaw, Saint Nantes, Paris, London, Vienna, Beijing, Florence, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Lisbon, Belgrade, Montenegro, Romania, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Minsk, New Delhi, Jihlava (Czech Republic) and Caltagirone in Sicily and several cities in Portugal. Times Square in New York, USA has reported his exhibition information many times, and collectors have collected his works in many countries.

Parallax Art Fair grew out of a research exhibition called “Parallax” held in London in 2010. It was one of the first entretive business-to-consumer events in the world.

Parallax Art Fair is a direct art-to-consumer experience with an open admission policy and makes a uniquely refreshing conceptual statement about subjectivity and the commoditization of taste.

MG Studio, 1319 W 11th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, United States,

+1 888-479-5525

Parallax Art Fair, London, United Kingdom.

manager@parallaxaf.net