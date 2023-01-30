Glass Frit and Paste Market to Value USD 33,898.7 million at 8.70% CAGR by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global glass frit and paste market was valued at US$ 16,676.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 33,898.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Glass frit and paste are two essential components used in the production of solar, semiconductor, and electronic cells. Particularly because it provides excellent levels of performance at a cheaper cost, glass frit is growing in popularity in the electronics sector. The paste's capacity to waterproof and join several layers of material has also led to an increase in its application in solar cells.
Market Dynamics
Driver
Rising Utilization of Ceramic Frit
Using patterns and colors, architects and designers can create interesting new designs for their projects by silk-screening ceramic frit onto the glass. In order to lessen glare and sunlight transmission, silk-screened glass can be applied to a variety of glass substrates, including clear, low-iron, or colored glass.
Glass may be given new uses and value through screen printing, turning it into a flexible "canvas" for a variety of mass-imaging commercial, industrial, and architectural applications. Glass is a widely used, priceless, and durable substance. It can produce a unique type of glass with safety glass strength, longevity, and scratch resistance. Since screen-printed glass frequently resists moisture and acids, the colors can stay brilliant for years. The flexibility to print on a variety of glass thicknesses, 3D objects, an infinite number of sizes, and uneven surfaces are further benefits of screen printing on glass.
Growing Need from Electronic Industry
Because glasses have the capacity to link to ceramic due to the two materials' chemical compatibility, using glass frit for ceramic-to-ceramic bonding is regarded to be an easy and dependable technology that is widely used for the hermetic sealing of microelectronic packages. In order to achieve the reduction of electronic devices and electronic components used for 5G communications, thin, light, short, and compact devices with higher performance are strongly required. Additionally, people need to create these devices quickly in order to keep up with the developing IoT technologies.
The educational sector has become the glass frit and pastes market's most important consumer since laptops have developed as electronic gadgets. Notebook shipments surged as a result of the persistently high demand for online learning requirements and work-from-home and the general public's sustained observance of safe distance precautions due to the pandemic's uncertainty. In the glass frit and paste industry, the trend toward increased mobile use was already present in 2019 and will persist soon. The demand for glass frits is rising owing to the high use of electronic gadgets.
Trend
Application of Glass Powders in Industrial Settings
Since glass garbage cannot be buried in low-lying places, it is a significant source of environmental contamination. One of the main strategies for using this kind of rubbish so that it can be safely converted is recycling. The construction sector might become more environmentally friendly if glass powder is used to make concrete. The global glass frit and paste market produce tonnes of glasses each year. Glass, which can be applied as a suitable raw material, can help preserve natural and non-renewable resources. The construction sector might become more environmentally friendly if glass powder is used to make concrete.
Restraint
Moisture Seepage into the OLED Display from the Environment
The market for glass frits and paste is experiencing strong demand due to the display of electrical devices. Whereas, the largest obstacle to the commercialization of organic light-emitting diodes is the deterioration of OLED displays (OLEDs). OLED degrades as a result of numerous internal and external influences. OLED deteriorates due to a number of internal and environmental factors. The main sources of external degradation are the instability of low-work function cathodes and pinhole growth during manufacture, which opens a conduit for oxygen and moisture infiltration. Due to the extraordinary sensitivity of organic components to temperature, the temperature and packing techniques are crucial in the OLED packaging process. The high-temperature requirements of the packaging process will destroy or affect the light-emitting properties and lifetime of OLED components.
Segmentation Overview
Type Overview
In 2021, the sealing glass segment maintained a major share of 60% and is likely to surpass the sale by 2030. In order to create strong airtight seals between clay, metal, and glass components, fixing glasses are used. Additionally, they provide resistance to artificial attack, stability under warm cycling, and adjustable warm extension qualities. Other advantageous features that can be added to specific fastening glasses include the ability to be dependable under warm cycling, laser-reinforced, and defense against compound attack.
In the glass frit and paste sector, glass frit holding is a widely used invention to cover and seal tiny electromechanical frameworks on the wafer level. Amazing airtight fixing, decreased pressure at the holding connection point, high cycle yield, the possibility of integrating metallic lead-through, excellent unshakable quality, and high holding strength are the basic advantages. Between the two wafer surfaces, the glass frit acts as a mixing interlayer and planarizing to bind.
Application Analysis
The electronic segment accounted for the maximum share and is likely to exceed at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The primary uses of glass frit materials in electronics applications are for insulation, hermetic sealing, and protection. An alumina substrate and glass frit paste made from bismuth were the materials used in the market.
Glass frit is an essential component for silver glue to electrically connect with solar-based cells. Since it aids in punching through passivation layers during the termination and assists the silver with making conductive passes between the silver metallization and the phone manufacturer in the glass frit and paste market. A low melting point glass is used on structured capping wafers, which are often constructed of silicon, in the common technology of glass frit bonding to cap and seal micro-electromechanical systems at the wafer level.
Regional Overview
Europe is likely to notice an increase in CAGR in the upcoming years in the glass frit and paste industry. It is the largest glass manufacturer in the world, accounting for around one-third of global production. The sector is renowned for the caliber of its output, its ability for technical advancement, and its highly trained workforce. Along with China and North America, the EU continues to be one of the world's top producers of glass thanks to its current production level. With a sizeable amount, Germany continues to be the EU's top producer, closely followed by France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Poland.
North America consumer electronics sector is well-established and technologically advanced. The need for consumer electronics products like smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more is increasing as a result of the development of technology, which also contributes to the region's small market share for glass frits and pastes.
The APAC region held a significant share of the global industry. This is a result of the region's growing product demand brought on by the region's high population density and strong industrial and economic growth. The largest semiconductor market in the world is Asia Pacific, which accounts for 60% of worldwide semiconductor sales, with China alone making up over 30% of those sales.
Key Players:
The well-known competitors in the global glass frit and paste market are:
Johnson Matthey
Supreme Glazes Private Limited
Nippon Electric Glass
Sekiya Rika Co., Ltd
YEK Glass
Ferro Corporation
Mo-Sci Corporation
Saida Glass Co. Ltd
Elan Technology
Tomatec America Inc
3M
Central Glass
SCHOTT AG
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global glass frit and paste market segmentation focus on Type, Application, and Region.
By Type
Sealing Glass
Solder Glass
Others
By Application
Solar & Fuel Cells
Semiconductors
Electronics
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
