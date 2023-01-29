CANADA, January 29 - Premier David Eby and Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, have issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia:

“Six years have passed since the terrorist attack on the Centre culturel islamique de Québec. We remain shocked and horrified by this despicable act.

“The attack claimed six lives and wounded 19 others, bringing violence into a place of sanctity.

“On this solemn day, we honour the memory of Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzedine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti. We join with their families, friends and communities in mourning their loss.

“Our response to this heinous act must be to always confront Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate in any form. We are a stronger, more resilient society when united by compassion instead of divided by hatred.

“All of us must stand united in opposition to hate speech and racist violence as we build a more equitable society in which all people are respected.

“We encourage everyone to take a moment today to remember the victims and survivors. Together, we will work to fight against Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hate, and other forms of hatred. By doing so, we will build a stronger, more inclusive province for everyone.”

Video Link:

For a video of the Premier’s statement on the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack: https://youtu.be/D3aXuT1SMOs