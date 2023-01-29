22A5004964/ Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004964
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/31/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pepin Road, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: vandalism
VICTIM: Michael Chadwick
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police barracks in Derby are looking for information regarding the property that was vandalized at 2808 Pepin Road in the town of Brownington. The incident was believed to have happened around 10/31/22. If anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881