22A5004964/ Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004964

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/31/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pepin Road, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: vandalism

VICTIM: Michael Chadwick

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police barracks in Derby are looking for information regarding the property that was vandalized at 2808 Pepin Road in the town of Brownington. The incident was believed to have happened around 10/31/22. If anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

_________________________

