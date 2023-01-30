Submit Release
Superlift Heavy Duty 15000 lbs Electric Pallet Trucks Now Available

Large Yellow with black stripes around the forks of pallet truck in front of a heavy press machine with battery

15000 lb pallet truck

Improved Productivity And Reduce Emissions For A Cleaner Facility

The Superlift 15000 lb pallet truck will make moving heavy loads easier and more efficient. This pallet truck ensures increased productivity, reduced emissions and operator performance.”
— Gerry Erwin

KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superlift Material Handling Inc is excited to announce the release of our new heavy duty electric pallet trucks. These innovative lifting machines are designed to handle the toughest material handling tasks with ease. These Pallet Trucks will go where large Lift Trucks cannot travel.

Our heavy duty electric pallet trucks are perfect for use in warehouses, distribution centers, and other industrial settings where heavy loads need to be moved quickly and efficiently. With a lifting capacity of up to 15,000 pounds, these pallet trucks can handle even the heaviest of loads with ease.

One of the key features of our heavy duty electric pallet trucks is their powerful electric drive motors, which provide smooth, efficient operation and enable the trucks to navigate even the most challenging terrain. These trucks also feature ergonomic handles and controls, making them easy to operate and reducing the risk of fatigue for workers.

In addition to their impressive lifting capabilities, our heavy duty electric pallet trucks are also designed with safety in mind. They are equipped with multiple safety features, including load backrests, anti-rollback brakes, and emergency stop buttons, to ensure that operators can work with confidence.

Improved Productivity, reduce emissions and ease of use promises increase productivity at any facility that will use the 15000 lb pallet trucks from Superlift Material Handling. Lead acid, Sealed and Lithium battery options are available for the 15,000 lb pallet truck.

We are confident that our new heavy duty electric pallet trucks will be a valuable addition to any material handling operation. They offer a combination of power, versatility, and safety that is unmatched in the industry. To learn more about these innovative lifting machines, please visit our website or contact a member of our sales team.

Gerry Erwin
Superlift Material Handling Inc
+1 519-635-8909
sales@superlift.net

