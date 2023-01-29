CricketTimes.com Launches Dedicated Hindi Language Website for Cricket News

CricketTimes.com CricketTimes.com Logo

The new website will feature all the latest cricket news and analysis, including live scores, player profiles, and expert commentary, all presented in Hindi.

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CricketTimes.com, a leading cricket news media company, is proud to announce the launch of its dedicated Hindi language website (hindi.crickettimes.com), catering to the growing number of cricket fans in India who prefer to consume their news and analysis in Hindi.

"We are thrilled to be launching our dedicated Hindi language website," said CricketTimes.com Director Rashpal Singh. "We understand that many of our readers in India prefer to consume their cricket news and analysis in Hindi, and we are committed to providing them with a high-quality, dedicated experience that meets their needs."

In addition to coverage of international cricket, the website will also feature extensive coverage of domestic cricket, including the Indian Premier League and other domestic tournaments.

The website will be regularly updated with the latest news and analysis and will also feature interactive elements such as polls and quizzes, allowing users to engage with the content and with other cricket fans.

CricketTimes.com is committed to providing comprehensive and accurate cricket coverage to fans around the world, and the launch of the Hindi language website is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

For more information, please visit the website at CricketTimes.com, or contact Anirudh Singh, CricketTimes.com Head of Content, at anirudh.singh@crickettimes.com.

About CricketTimes.com

CricketTimes.com is a leading cricket news media company, providing comprehensive coverage of all aspects of the sport, including live scores, player profiles, and expert analysis. With a team of experienced journalists and analysts, CricketTimes.com is committed to providing accurate and up-to-date information to cricket fans around the world.