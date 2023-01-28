Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1900 Block of 16th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, January 27, 2023, in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.