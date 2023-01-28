Elsie Haldane

Elsie is originally from Scotland, where she has just completed a master’s degree in Gender Studies. Her interests lie in tackling social injustice, promoting inclusivity, and amplifying voices. In her spare time, you’ll find her googling new recipes, reading, or spending time in nature. Alongside her studies, she’s a Junior Editor-in-Chief of The New Federalists, the webzine for the Young European Federalists (JEF Europe).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.