Elsie Haldane

Elsie is originally from Scotland, where she has just completed a master’s degree in Gender Studies. Her interests lie in tackling social injustice, promoting inclusivity, and amplifying voices. In her spare time, you’ll find her googling new recipes, reading, or spending time in nature. Alongside her studies, she’s a Junior Editor-in-Chief of The New Federalists, the webzine for the Young European Federalists (JEF Europe).