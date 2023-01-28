Dominik Sujka

Driven by a strong belief in interdisciplinary approaches, Dominik is simultaneously pursuing a B.A. in Political Science/Sociology as well as a B.A. in Eastern European Studies/Philosophy at Heidelberg University. After exploring his own Polish heritage, he claims that the way to re-ignite our all passion towards the European project is to continuously surprise ourselves with the twisted interconnections we all share with each other. Even then, all this effort would be in vain, if it was not specifically directed at people outside the academic realm. Therefore, he regularly partakes in projects that address youth participation, capacity-building, and political education.