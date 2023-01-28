Submit Release
Jule Dreßler

Last year she spent one year volunteering with the European Solidarity Corps in Akhaltsikhe, Georgia. That’s also where Jule started to be interested in the EU and its relations with the eastern partnership countries. She is interested in Gender equality, human rights, and Climate change. That’s also the reason for her studying environmental science at Leuphana University, in Germany. Whenever you cannot find her at home, Jule is outside in nature, hiking or relaxing or she is travelling around Europe, collecting new experiences and memories.

