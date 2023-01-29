NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show and ReadersMagnet Book Confab Featured W. Clark Boutwell's Political Fiction Book

Clark Boutwell's political fiction book “Exiles' Escape: Book Two of Old Men and Infidels” was successfully exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3–4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 28–30, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.

In “Exiles' Escape,” Malila Chiu, an eighteen-year-old woman, must make a tough ethical decision. Malila and her best friend from childhood both long for the freedom of the frontier to escape the illusions of their culture and the moral muck that has taken root in their birthplace. Eventually, Malila sees the contrast between the lies of her homeland and the facts that Jesse Johnstone, who is both haughty and contradictory, has shown her.

After Malila becomes the “Outland Exile,” where does she go from there? Just what will she discover about her native land? All the information readers need to know about the political fiction series “Old Men and Infidels” can be found in “Exiles' Escape”.

“Exiles' Escape: Book Two of Old Men and Infidels”

Author | W. Clark Boutwell

Genre | Political Science Fiction

Publisher | Indigo River Publishing

Published date | February 6, 2018

Author

Born in Chicago and raised outside Philadelphia, Clark, a physician, has taught and practiced intensive care for newborn infants on four continents and eight countries, retiring after more than forty years on the job in 2020. He has been an avid solo hiker, backpacker, and climber since he was a mere lad of eleven. Some of his stories are even true.

He has traveled extensively to Rwanda, Kenya, India, Ecuador, Zambia, and Ghana as a volunteer mission physician.

“Outland Exile” (iUniverse, Oct 2015), “Exiles' Escape” (Indigo River, Feb 2018), and “Malila of the Scorch” are the trilogy centering on aging, medical care, drug use, cybernetics, society, and faith in a future dystopian America. A new trilogy is looking for an agent.

