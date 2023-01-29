Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, January 29, 2023

January 28, 2023 7:11 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Quebec City (Quebec)

Private meetings

3:35 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Mayor of Quebec City, Bruno Marchand. He will be joined by the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos.



Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 3:00 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


4:55 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the families of the Quebec City Mosque tragedy victims.



Closed to media


5:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a ceremony marking the 6th anniversary of the Quebec City Mosque tragedy. He will be accompanied by the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, the Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, and the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussen.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 4:30 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/28/c0305.html

