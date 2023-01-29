Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, January 29, 2023
January 28, 2023 7:11 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Quebec City (Quebec)
Private meetings
3:35 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with Mayor of Quebec City, Bruno Marchand. He will be joined by the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos.
Notes for media:
4:55 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the families of the Quebec City Mosque tragedy victims.
Closed to media
5:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a ceremony marking the 6th anniversary of the Quebec City Mosque tragedy. He will be accompanied by the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, the Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, and the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussen.
Notes for media:
