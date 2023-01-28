Submit Release
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, January 28 - 28 January 2023, 22:30

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on January 28.

During the telephone conversation, President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the family of Orkhan Asgarov, the deceased head of the security service of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist act committed against the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran and voiced his hope that this violent act of terror would be thoroughly investigated and the criminals would be punished with the utmost rigor of law. President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized the importance of conducting the investigation in a transparent manner.

The head of state noted that another security guard of the embassy had taken on the terrorist with bare hands and managed to disarm him acting in an agile manner.

President Ilham Aliyev said that if the terrorist had not been disarmed, he would have targeted other employees of the embassy and their family members living in the apartment section of the Embassy compound.

