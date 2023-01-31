The San Francisco Book Review gives David Wann a four star review for his book, Tickling the Bear
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickling the Bear, How to Stay Safe in the Universe follows anthropology professor Marc Blake on a “hero’s journey.” His challenge is to overcome a troubling medical diagnosis – a virus from a tick bite. Along the way, he shares his deepest thoughts as the reader follows his courageous efforts to survive.
May, an attractive Danish woman, also endures setbacks with resilience, gradually coming center stage in the story. Her husband Kai has a passion for growing herbs and healthy vegetables, marveling how gardening provides a sense of purpose, good health, direct contact with nature, and companionship. Marc’s niece, a natural beauty and ex-model, offers readers a comical, on-again, off-again romantic episode with a Silicon Valley genius she fears might outshine her. Will she prove to be his equal? Of course.
“In David Wann's Tickling the Bear, anthropology professor Marcus Blake chooses to make the most of his limited time after learning he may only have a year to live. He has conversations with friends and family about nature preservation, consumerism, organic food, climate change, unity, racism, health, and politics, among other topics.
Throughout, the book balances contrasting notions such as optimism and despair, life and death, and materialism and simplicity, offering a realistic and poetic perspective on life.
David Wann's illuminating and thought-provoking book will make the reader think deeply and see the world in a new way. The mix of the narrative's leisurely pace, distinctive characters, and meaningful debates create a tranquil experience that echoes the book's primary themes of consciousness and serenity.” ~ Foluso Falaye, San Francisco Book Review. Read the full review HERE
Purchase at Bookshop.org, or Amazon
“After nine non-fiction books on sustainability, I wanted to produce more smiles per hour at my desk, in the belief that facts alone are not strong enough to nudge the world in a more positive direction. However, authentic emotions, compelling stories, and strong role models in literature have often been catalysts for such change.
Tickling the Bear portrays a futurist and his circle of friends and family, a lively, diverse band of change-makers on the cusp of a new era. They lead intentionally modest lives, rooted in their places and steadily mastering their passions. Into our chaotic, careless world these carefully crafted, humanly-flawed characters bring kindness, trust, and commitment.
Their episodes of adventure, poignancy, and romance – with a little sprinkle of humor- make for a good read, but the book’s secret mission is to arrange the characters’ escape into the real world! We need their courage and determination.
The title Tickling the Bear came from a recurring dream I had from the ages of 4 or so to my mid-twenties: A monstrous, marauding bear broke into my house repeatedly until I began to have a sense of personal identity. In a lucid moment, I tried tickling this beast and it worked. I never saw that bear again.
I believe we can finesse any fear that haunts us, whether personal or global, by acknowledging, then deflating its power” said David Wann.
davewann.net
San Francisco Book Review is a part of the City Book Review company and publishes more than 200 reviews monthly in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has four review outlets, San Francisco, Manhattan, and Seattle Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. They also license three other publications, San Diego, Portland, and Tulsa Book Reviews. Independent authors are encouraged to check out all of the publications for review and marketing help and guidelines. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines page for City Book Review. Find great book reviews on all of their websites.
Heidi Komlofske-Rojek
May, an attractive Danish woman, also endures setbacks with resilience, gradually coming center stage in the story. Her husband Kai has a passion for growing herbs and healthy vegetables, marveling how gardening provides a sense of purpose, good health, direct contact with nature, and companionship. Marc’s niece, a natural beauty and ex-model, offers readers a comical, on-again, off-again romantic episode with a Silicon Valley genius she fears might outshine her. Will she prove to be his equal? Of course.
“In David Wann's Tickling the Bear, anthropology professor Marcus Blake chooses to make the most of his limited time after learning he may only have a year to live. He has conversations with friends and family about nature preservation, consumerism, organic food, climate change, unity, racism, health, and politics, among other topics.
Throughout, the book balances contrasting notions such as optimism and despair, life and death, and materialism and simplicity, offering a realistic and poetic perspective on life.
David Wann's illuminating and thought-provoking book will make the reader think deeply and see the world in a new way. The mix of the narrative's leisurely pace, distinctive characters, and meaningful debates create a tranquil experience that echoes the book's primary themes of consciousness and serenity.” ~ Foluso Falaye, San Francisco Book Review. Read the full review HERE
Purchase at Bookshop.org, or Amazon
“After nine non-fiction books on sustainability, I wanted to produce more smiles per hour at my desk, in the belief that facts alone are not strong enough to nudge the world in a more positive direction. However, authentic emotions, compelling stories, and strong role models in literature have often been catalysts for such change.
Tickling the Bear portrays a futurist and his circle of friends and family, a lively, diverse band of change-makers on the cusp of a new era. They lead intentionally modest lives, rooted in their places and steadily mastering their passions. Into our chaotic, careless world these carefully crafted, humanly-flawed characters bring kindness, trust, and commitment.
Their episodes of adventure, poignancy, and romance – with a little sprinkle of humor- make for a good read, but the book’s secret mission is to arrange the characters’ escape into the real world! We need their courage and determination.
The title Tickling the Bear came from a recurring dream I had from the ages of 4 or so to my mid-twenties: A monstrous, marauding bear broke into my house repeatedly until I began to have a sense of personal identity. In a lucid moment, I tried tickling this beast and it worked. I never saw that bear again.
I believe we can finesse any fear that haunts us, whether personal or global, by acknowledging, then deflating its power” said David Wann.
davewann.net
San Francisco Book Review is a part of the City Book Review company and publishes more than 200 reviews monthly in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has four review outlets, San Francisco, Manhattan, and Seattle Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. They also license three other publications, San Diego, Portland, and Tulsa Book Reviews. Independent authors are encouraged to check out all of the publications for review and marketing help and guidelines. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines page for City Book Review. Find great book reviews on all of their websites.
Heidi Komlofske-Rojek
City Book Review
+1 855-741-8810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter