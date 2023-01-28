Manchin Statement On The Death Of Tyre Nichols

January 28, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols.





“The brutal violence we have seen committed against Tyre Nichols was horrific and inhumane. For too long, we have witnessed these senseless acts by those sworn to protect us, and it must end. This cannot be the America we strive for, and we must come together to meaningfully address it. Gayle and I are praying for the Nichols family, Tyre’s friends, and everyone whose heart is breaking. Now, more than ever, we as a nation must unite in one voice and not only speak out against such brutality, but use our positions of power and influence to make meaningful change so no other family must endure this pain.”