Dr. Robert Knapick's "Parenting 101" to be displayed at the LibLearnX 2023

Dr. Robert Knapick's “Parenting 101: How to Raise A Healthy Teenager” will be exhibited by self-publishing company ReadersMagnet at the LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience (LLX) 2023 this coming January 27-30, 2023, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

The LibLearnX, formerly called the American Library Association (ALA) Midwinter Meeting, is open to all ALA members and non-members and expected to attract hundreds of attendees from the library community and academe. The library conference will host a range of events, including exhibits at the LibLearnX Marketplace, where Dr. Robert Knapick's book “Parenting 101” will be displayed alongside other noteworthy publications and the latest and most innovative technologies and services for libraries.

“Parenting 101” is designed to help parents develop their children's personalities. The book contains chapters such as how parents could enforce rules and discipline and help their child navigate their teenage life, improve their self-esteem, self-awareness, communication, spirituality, and so much more.

“Parenting 101” is the result of the author's 40 years of experience working as a marriage and family therapist and owner of a private school for troubled middle and high school students, program director of a children and teenager inpatient program, and 20 plus years of dealing with children and teen suicidal patients in emergency rooms.

Catch the book's display at the ReadersMagnet exhibit booth at the LibLearnX 2023.

“Parenting 101: How to Raise A Healthy Teenager”

Author | Dr. Robert Knapick

Published date | n/a

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Book Genre | Self-Help

Author Bio

Dr. Robert Knapick's parents lived through the Depression era; that's why the family valued work ethics and values. At an early age, the author learned to solve problems and fight his own battles. Discipline was coupled with consequences if any rules were broken.

During high school, Dr. Knapick was qualified for grants, scholarships, and financial aid to pay for his education. He started five different successful companies, became a scuba diving instructor, an exotic tour company owner, a television producer with award-winning episodes, an author, have two undergraduate degrees, two Master's Degrees, and one Ph.D.

Working as a Marriage and Family Therapist, Dr. Knapick noticed that parents did not want to upset their children when they made mistakes, which led him to begin his search for skills needed to solve problems and write the book.

