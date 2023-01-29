Rising Star Delusional: The Authentic Rapper Re-Establishing His Name With Unique Style And Fresh Approach To Rap

From humble beginnings and ups and down within his music career, Delusional is one of the most recognizable names in the underground hip-hop scene.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delusional is among the most unique and talented rappers in the American southeast. With his unique style and skills, Delusional is quickly re-establishing a name for himself as a talented and authentic rapper who lived the life he raps about.

Delusional quickly made a name for himself by captivating the Juggalo audience at that time and releasing several solo efforts, including The Platinum Punk, The Preparation, and 2015's Retaliation. His music is characterized by its fast-paced flows and wild delivery, which has earned him comparisons to being "the white E-40". While he is still relatively new to the modern scene of the 2020s, Delusional has already been impacted significantly by his unique style and fresh approach to rap.

"The Preparation" shows his growth in finding his sound, and his 3rd solo album, "Retaliation," demonstrates his eclectic side whole-heartedly, showcasing 2 different discs or parts to the double album. One titled 'Retaliation: Gutter Pop' shows his hip-hop skill, while disc 2, 'Retaliation: Rapsteady,' shows a more roots reggae-oriented rap fusion. Delusional is an artist to watch out for in the coming years. His music is to him is a mix of Bone Thugs N Harmony, Eminem, Yo Gotti, E-40, Yelawolf, Three 6 Mafia, Gucci Mane, and 2 Live Crew – but it also has the distinct flavor that sets it apart from the rest.

Delusional also has major label experience, as he was a member of the Durty White Boyz in the early 2000s and 2010s. The group released 4 albums while rubbing elbows with some of the industry's elite at that time. "Grindin', vol. 1" shows the hustle and hunger of the group's early days, while "Unoriginal And Lyrically Offensive" shows more fun and spurratic effort. "Thug Pretty," an EP whose title track features Twiztid, a favorite in the Juggalo community, is a delight to listen to. Especially the track "Q's House." He doesn't know who Q is, but he loves to go to his house! "Firecrackaz" showcases Durty White Boyz's grit and grind, as was the album slated to be released under a major label but got shelved by them for business differences. DWB split up in 2012.

Whether as a solo artist or in a group, Delusional's music is all about real-life experiences, from law troubles to relatable love content. While some of his songs are lighthearted and fun, others deal with heavy subjects like mental health problems and drug abuse. This drug abuse landed him in several felony cases as he struggled to juggle his business and own personal destruction.

In 2023, Delusional is clean of drugs and in the process of re-launching his music career. He is working on a new album and plans to launch new music and products in 2023. Delusional's music resonates with many people because it relates to their daily lives. He sings about the things all go through but only sometimes discusses. His lyrics give voice to the underdog – something he can all identify with. So whether you're a hustler or a loser, there's something in Delusional's music for you.

About Delusional:

Delusional is a well-known American rapper born in Peoria, Illinois, a few hours south of Chicago. Raised in central Florida, his rap delivery brings both rap subgenres to formulate a concoction of lyrical prowess. He has been in the music industry for many years and has gained a lot of experience while learning many lessons.

Delusional is known for his dynamic and edgy stage presence, earning him a loyal following among fans. His unique style of rap combines elements of both traditional and contemporary styles, resulting in a sound that is both fresh and familiar. In addition to his musical skills, Delusional is also a charismatic and compelling speaker, making him a powerful force in the rap industry. He recommends you keep an eye out for Delusional in the future.

Contact Details:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/yodelusional

Instagram: https://instagram.com/yodelusional

Youtube: https://youtube.com/@yodelusional

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@yodelusional

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0DmgLSzaSfFZZnGf7hp6cm?si=cCl1DeTbR3qT5IzIVnTWBg

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/delusional/46024790

Media Contacts:

Management: info@yodelusional.com

Phone: 804-234-3340

Country: USA

Website: https://www.yodelusional.com