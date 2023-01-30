New Georgia company addresses gaps in key manufacturing processes
We know that most manufacturing companies struggle with at least one of four operational shortfalls . . .These four challenges are why The Effective Syndicate and Swiftemp exist.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiftemp, a new company headed up by leaders of The Effective Syndicate (TES), has recently been launched to address two key needs in manufacturing: recruiting and staffing.
“We know that most manufacturing companies struggle with at least one of four operational shortfalls: staffing and talent challenges, poor leadership, not enough bandwidth, or missing subject matter expertise. These four challenges are why The Effective Syndicate and Swiftemp exist,” said Beau Groover, President of The Effective Syndicate, an Atlanta-based business coaching firm. “Swiftemp is built by manufacturing people to support the manufacturing industry by providing expertise, bandwidth and identifying and retaining top talent.”
Swiftemp is designed to complement the business coaching, consulting and training offered by The Effective Syndicate, giving manufacturers a competitive edge in their industries.
We are approaching staffing differently, because we are not a staffing company. There are lots of staffing companies that work in manufacturing. We are a manufacturing company that works in staffing. We are former executive leaders, plant leaders and practitioners. We have gotten the calls at 2 a.m., we have been on the phone with frustrated customers, and we have built high-performing teams. We know what it takes to win in manufacturing, and our singular purpose is to help our clients win.
