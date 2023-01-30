OnlineCheckWriter.com Integrates with Sage Business Accounting Software for Seamless Invoice Import and payments

The integration with Sage Business Accounting Software allows users to import bills and invoices easily and make payments without any manual process.

Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to run their operations, and this integration is a huge step forward in achieving that goal” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, OnlineCheckWriter.com

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, the leading B2B payments platform, announced that it has integrated with Sage Business Accounting Software, making it easier for businesses to streamline their accounting and payment processes.

The integration with Sage Business Accounting Software allows users to import bills and invoices easily and make payments without any manual process.

"We're thrilled about this integration with Sage Business Accounting Software and let our customers enjoy the benefit," said Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to run their operations, and this integration is a huge step forward in achieving that goal," he added.

"You can say goodbye to manual data entry and streamline your accounting process as well as payments by integrating your Sage Business Accounting Software with OnlineCheckWriter.com," added Sabeer Nelli. "With this integration, you can now easily import bills and invoices, allowing you to pay at your convenience with echeck, mail check, credit card, wire transfer, ACH, etc."

"This integration will save you time and energy and make the accounting process more efficient," he stated.

OnlineCheckWriter.com offers a convenient and safe solution for processing ACH payments, direct deposits, or RTP. This all-in-one platform provides a range of features, including the ability to send and receive payments online, automated expense management, and real-time tracking of payments. The platform also includes advanced security features to protect against fraud and unauthorized access. The company is a leading provider of B2B payment solutions for businesses of all sizes and was founded by Sabeer Nelli with a mission to provide businesses with a reliable and user-friendly solution that streamlines the payment process while following the highest grade security.

The payments platform has seen significant growth in the adoption of its platform among US businesses, driven primarily by word-of-mouth referrals. The platform, which receives hundreds of new-user registrations daily, has implemented a multi-level screening process and recently partnered with Sift Fraud Management to ensure its users' highest level of security.

In recent months, OnlineCheckWriter.com has added several new features, including making international payments in any currency and paying other businesses using credit cards without incurring payee transaction charges. Additionally, the platform has enabled seamless integration with Bill.com, allowing customers to complete payments and accounting tasks easily. With its easy integration with various banks and accounting platforms, OnlineCheckWriter.com has become a preferred choice for businesses looking to streamline their payment processes.

OnlineCheckWriter.com was initially developed to meet the needs of the Tyler Petroleum Company, which was the first company owned by Sabeer Nelli with over 200 employees and annual revenue of $60 million.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is a leader in the field of payment technology innovation, constantly developing new solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses.