Azerbaijan, Egypt signed documents

AZERBAIJAN, January 28 - Following the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, a ceremony of signing documents has been held today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in water resource management between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Arab Republic of Egypt”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of culture between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Culture of the Arab Republic of Egypt”.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Makayil Jabbarov and Minister of Planning and Economic Development of Egypt Hala Helmy el-Said have signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Arab Republic of Egypt”.

